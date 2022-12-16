Read full article on original website
Woah! The Jersey Shore Mystery of the Christmas Tree on the Bay
We all love a good mystery and maybe this is not a huge mystery, but it is kinda fun to figure out the answer to this particular case, which occurred right here at the Jersey Shore, in Ocean County. In fact, there might be a quick answer, but we are...
Awesome! Let’s Track Santa From the North Pole to Ocean County, NJ
This is something we all look forward to every year. It's the official Norad Santa Tracker. We didn't have this when I was a kid. There are so many Santa trackers out there, and pretty much every one of them started on December 1st. Throughout the years, I always loved the Norad Santa Tracker.
Love It! List of Toms River, NJ Houses Decorated With Christmas Lights
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I am such a nerd when it comes to Christmas lights. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey
Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island and it was easy to literally by the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey
I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel
New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
Scungilli – an Italian American Christmas staple – has unique New Jersey history
Have you ever tried scungilli? The meat of whelks caught off the coast of New Jersey has been a staple of the Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes” for generations of Italian American families in the northeast.
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
10 Mexican Restaurants from the Jersey Shore Made the Best of NJ List
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Shop Ranked Among Top 20 Places For Hot Chocolate Across The U.S.
Hot chocolate is the perfect winter weather treat and there are various ways to drink it. With dozens of flavors ranging from classic hot chocolate, peppermint, and salted caramel, to raspberry, there is one for everyone’s taste buds to enjoy. Thanks to Yelp, we now know where to track...
SPOTTED: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Christmas Shopping in Essex County!
Looks like Jersey boy Nick Jonas is back on his home turf for the holidays! Or at least for a shopping trip. And he's got some company!. Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra-Jonas were just spotted shopping arm-in-arm in Montclair NJ, and they're the picture of merry, married perfection.
baristanet.com
Essex County To Distribute 1,000 Turkeys and Holiday Dinner Boxes Tuesday
Essex County will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange. “The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among...
Pet Expo coming to NJ sounds completely bonkers and totally fun
Just after the holidays are through the 22nd Super Pet Expo comes to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and it sounds both ridiculous and amazing. Sure there are practical reasons to go. Toys, treats, pet gifts, grooming supplies and exhibitors offering services for food and daycare, grooming, adoption, pet healthcare, etc.. But listen to what else will be going on.
Amazing! The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among Most Historic in America
When it comes to history here in the United States, New Jersey usually has a hand in it. As one of the original colonies, New Jersey is a part of the nation's history and when it comes to education, there's no surprise we have deep history here in the Garden State.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
One Of New Jersey’s Best Hot Dog Joints Has Been Opened Nearly 100 Years
This place makes hotdogs an absolute art form, and it's simple to see why people go out of their way to grab a bite to eat from this legendary restaurant open since 1932!. When I think of hot dogs, I usually picture one of two things; a pot of boiling water that has a pack of ballpark franks in it, or over-chared dogs on a charcoal grill.
