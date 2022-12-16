ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former InStyle Magazine Editor Launches Heirloom Jewelry Brand

By Misty White Sidell
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgLIe_0jkUkCYg00

If there is jewelry to be found, Elana Zajdman has seen it — from brands small and large, and provenance both very old and strikingly new. The veteran fashion editor — most recently of InStyle, where she worked as senior accessories and jewelry editor — has now taken her knowledge and design acumen closer to home.

Zajdman has launched her own jewelry brand, Estelle Galerie, to address what she felt was a void in the market. The brand, rooted in heirloom styling, is handmade in New York City and largely priced under $500.

More from WWD

Zajdman wants her line to feel like the most convenient of antique stores — providing a window into discovery and enabling shoppers to treat themselves at an accessible price. The collection is equal parts Zajdman’s designs and select vintage pieces that have been strung on unique chains for a contemporary spin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wB04i_0jkUkCYg00
Elana Zajdman

“I realized the crazy price discrepancy between the cost of making jewelry and what people were selling it for. I wanted to do this at a price point I would want myself, and what the product feels like it is worth to me. It’s too lacking in the market now, for pieces that are well-made and desirable,” Zajdman said.

While Zajdman oversaw the wider accessories market at InStyle, as well as other fashion titles like Vogue.com and Marie Claire, she always held a particular fondness for jewelry. Estelle Galerie is named for Zajdman’s grandmother, whose drawers overflowed with jewelry trinkets that she’d gift her granddaughter as a kind of aesthetic education.

“I started getting into her jewelry boudoir at a young age — she had a whole closet full of jewelry, costume pieces from the ’70s, so crazy stuff. I became very interested in it and learned a lot from her,” Zajdman said.

The designer, now based between Paris and New York, started laying the groundwork for her label in the months before COVID-19 and decided to double down on the project immediately following InStyle’s closure in February.

Many of the gems in the collection — like hand-carved lapis baubles — had already been sourced on Zajdman’s first brand business trip to India in 2019. All that was missing was her website.

Earlier this month the site went live — offering what Zajdman describes as a “curation,” of jewelry and vintage objects, selected for those with a collector’s mentality.

The tight assortment of gold-plated sculptural cocktail rings, fine pendants strung on 18-karat gold chains or silk cords and refined drop earrings sit beside found objects like an antique sterling silver perfume bottle or Cartier lighter from the ’70s.

The designer has also sourced strands of vintage natural stones for necklaces that exude a kind of upscale bohemia — the kind she herself dabbles in while flying between Paris and her family’s home in northern Vermont.

Zajdman will release new designs every few months in drop formats, and will increase their frequency as Estelle Galerie grows. She is also in conversation with retailers to put together small, exclusive wholesale drops.

For Zajdman, the goal is to offer exclusive marketplaces for a host of clients — making her a kind of roving antique dealer. “I’d like to have curated drops and do different trunk shows or seasonal collections for different places. I don’t want to follow a fashion calendar, I want to get inspired and have special and unique pieces that have purpose and feel intentional,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Chloé Pre-Fall 2023

Every time Gabriela Hearst flickers onto a Zoom screen for a collection preview, you learn much about the climate crisis, gaze at some very luxurious clothes — and hear quite a lot about buttons. Hard to fault the American designer on her “button game” at Chloé, where for pre-fall...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection

PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
WWD

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Gives Argentina’s World Cup Jersey High-low Twists in Chanel, Zara and Louis Vuitton in Qatar

With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments. With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, has been cheering from the sidelines with a fresh spin on the team’s jersey by accessorizing throughout her days at the games. More from WWDLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House...
Vice

An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion

Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Vice

The photobooks to gift this Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Inquisitr.com

Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top

Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
In Style

Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress

After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily

As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Inquisitr.com

Margot Robbie Looks Fabulous In A Tight Cut-Out Dress

Celebrities and Hollywood personalities turned the Governors Awards into their runway as they showed up in impressive outfits and sent shockwaves down our spines. Margot Robbie slayed in a cut-out dress that showed off her insane abs and marvelous curves. This year's event honored Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Euzhan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga

PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
WWD

Pentland Brands Names Matt Rock as President, Americas

Matt Rock has been named president, Americas, at Pentland Brands. The role oversees Speedo as well as Pentland’s full portfolio, which includes Endura and Mitre for the Americas region. Rock succeeds Jim Gerson, who is retiring at the end of this year after the successful transition of the Speedo...
WWD

The Fashioneering Lab Adds New Executives in Residence From Saks, CFDA & More

The Fashioneering Lab, a Dallas-based fractional consultancy and think tank that aims to help brands grow, has added eight new executives in residence to offer advice and directions in a number of areas. Kate Sheldon, Fashioneering’s chief executive, said the new executives include Lars Nilsson, a CFDA member and founder and creative director of Mr. Nilsson; Daryl Kerrigan, a CFDA Perry Ellis award winner and founder of Daryl K.; and Kristen Sosa, chief merchant at Saks Fifth Avenue.More from WWDPalmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023Dua Lipa's Standout Outfits Through the YearsJohanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023 Other recently added executives in residence are Sharon Graubard, Michael...
DALLAS, TX
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy