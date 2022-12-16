Read full article on original website
yovenice.com
REI to Open Store in Marina del Rey
Spring 2023 opening slated for specialty outdoor retailer at The Boardwalk of Marina del Rey. Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Marina del Rey soon. According to a press release from the company, the store is set to open in spring 2023 at The Boardwalk...
Eater
The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
tourcounsel.com
Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
Mayor Bass taps hotel rooms, with estimated 40,000 people living homeless in Los Angeles
The new mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said Sunday her administration will start moving homeless people from tent encampments into hotels and motels through a new program that launches Tuesday.During an interview on "Meet the Press" Bass told the program's host, Chuck Todd, that her plan to move homeless people into rooms immediately will not "address everybody, but it is going to address, hopefully, a significant number." She said people will not be forced to move, but that sanitation crews will stand by to clean up areas after people have left."But this is not coercing people. This is not...
City of Santa Ana shuts down more than 100 street vendors
The City of Santa Ana has shut down more than 100 different street vendors over the past six weeks, acting on what they called "community concerns."According to a press release from city officials, the food vendors were found to be conducting business under a number of different factors that called for shut down. "In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past...
The Los Angeles mayor says the city will move unhoused people indoors
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the city will start moving unhoused people to hotels and motels. Meanwhile, she signed an executive order to hasten the process of building affordable housing.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Los Angeles’ famed 'Hollywood Cat' 'compassionately euthanized'
The Los Angeles mountain lion known as P-22 —or the “Hollywood Cat” — was "compassionately euthanized" Saturday after a comprehensive medical evaluation showed the animal had "several severe injuries and chronic health problems," according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. P-22 was captured Monday...
Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
Angelenos outraged after shelters reportedly turning away animals due to limited capacity
Angelenos are once again targeting local animal shelters, this time jumping to arms after several reports that animals are being turned away due to limited capacity. Standards at Los Angeles animal shelters have already been called into question in recent months, after tales of neglect and understaffing made headlines. First reported by The Los Angeles Times on Sunday, animal shelters are now being scrutinized for their alleged failure to take in animals stating that they're already full of animals. "Why are employees still turning away cats?" asked Michelle Cornelius, a volunteer with the West Valley Shelter. "Yesterday there was another. Somebody called an...
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
Mayor Karen Bass will launch a new program to address homelessness in Los Angeles where teams will be moving homeless people from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
iPhone emergency service saves California couple
A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
Mayor Karen Bass hands out $300 gift cards to needy Los Angeles families for holiday help
New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass finished up her first week in office by helping out less-fortunate families with a holiday giveaway.
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
foxla.com
P-22: Officials provide grim update about LA’s famous mountain lion
LOS ANGELES - Officials provided a grim update about P-22, Los Angeles’ celebrity mountain lion, saying it’s coming down to two likely scenarios for the famous big cat, and that it's unlikely he'll be released back into the wild. After a days-long search, California Department of Fish and...
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
YAHOO!
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
