Great Falls, MT

406mtsports.com

Great Falls joins parade of schools postponing sporting events due to cold

GREAT FALLS – Severely cold weather and icy driving conditions have caused the postponement or cancellation of several sports events involving Great Falls schools this week. Great Falls Public Schools athletic director Mike Henneberg announced that Tuesday night’s scheduled basketball contests between Great Falls High and Missoula Hellgate as well as CMR vs. Missoula Big Sky are called off because of subzero temperatures across the region.
