Related
KOMU
Lawmakers unveil sweeping $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown
Senior lawmakers in both parties early Tuesday unveiled their long-awaited $1.7 trillion government funding package, a move that leaves Congress with little time to review a massive bill before they are forced to cast a vote to approve it or risk a government shutdown. The expectation on Capitol Hill is...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
KOMU
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for historic meeting with Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House on Wednesday launching a dramatic visit to the US -- his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago -- to rally his top international partner behind sustained military and economic assistance. Zelenskyy arrived to the South...
KOMU
Jan. 6 committee refers Trump to DOJ and other takeaways from Monday's meeting
The January 6 committee used its final public meeting Monday to summarize its 17-month investigation with a simple closing statement: All roads lead to Donald Trump. Members focused on how the former president's direct involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election makes him responsible for the violence that unfolded at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and unfit to hold future office.
