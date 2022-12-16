ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Zelenskyy arrives at White House for historic meeting with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House on Wednesday launching a dramatic visit to the US -- his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago -- to rally his top international partner behind sustained military and economic assistance. Zelenskyy arrived to the South...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMU

Jan. 6 committee refers Trump to DOJ and other takeaways from Monday's meeting

The January 6 committee used its final public meeting Monday to summarize its 17-month investigation with a simple closing statement: All roads lead to Donald Trump. Members focused on how the former president's direct involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election makes him responsible for the violence that unfolded at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and unfit to hold future office.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy