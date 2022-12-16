ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita Wind Surge donates 'hidden fee' to local charities

Ranchers across Kansas work to keep cattle safe from dangerous cold. The coldest weather of the year is on its way to Kansas. Nathan Veith, 11-year-old hit in crosswalk, returns home for holidays. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Nathan Veith, an 11-year-old hit in a crosswalk in September, has returned...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County Zoo, Botanica closed Thursday, Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously low temperatures. The zoo said the closure will allow its animal care team to keep animals safe and warm indoors. On Monday, Botanica announced it would also be closed...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Weather Related Business Closings for December 22 and 23

This Thursday and Friday will be brutal when it comes to the weather. Windchill are expected to be in the -20° to -40° range. In the chance you decide to head out, we will be keeping an eye on the weather related business closings. There have been some announced, but I’m sure more will be on the way.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two I-135 ramps in Newton to close next week

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. The northbound ramp at Exit 33, to eastbound U.S. 50 will close on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the southbound ramp at Exit 30, to westbound U.S. 50. Each closure will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m.
NEWTON, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. He says a green car...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Zandra Adams. Police say Zandra walked away from her home in the 4500 block of South Charles Ave around 6:40 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19). Zandra is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Deadly fire investigation underway in Winfield

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - A person was found dead in a house fire Wednesday morning in Winfield. Winfield Fire/EMS and the Winfield Police Department said members from both agencies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of North Minnesota around 8:20 a.m. There was a report of a structure fire with someone inside.
WINFIELD, KS
KWCH.com

Volunteers needed to deliver Meals on Wheels ahead of winter storm

Senior Services of Wichita is asking for volunteers to help deliver meals ahead of a winter storm forecasted later this week. Due to the extreme cold and snow expected to impact Wichita, the organization is asking current and past volunteers to step up and help deliver meals on Thursday (Dec. 22) and Friday (Dec. 23) between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an incoming arctic blast expected to drop overnight low temperatures below zero later this week, there’s critical importance to make sure you and your home are prepared. Failing to prepare can result in extensive damage and thousands of dollars in repairs. To avoid a big problem, 12 News spoke with a local plumber for expert advice on how to make sure pipes in your home don’t freeze over.
WICHITA, KS

