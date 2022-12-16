Read full article on original website
Homeless man sentenced in deadly beating on Seneca Street Bridge in Wichita
David Chandler and Abel Molina reportedly attacked Blake Barnes with pipes or bars after Barnes allegedly entered Chandler’s tent and stole a walking stick, court records say.
Wichita Wind Surge donates 'hidden fee' to local charities
Ranchers across Kansas work to keep cattle safe from dangerous cold. The coldest weather of the year is on its way to Kansas. Nathan Veith, 11-year-old hit in crosswalk, returns home for holidays. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Nathan Veith, an 11-year-old hit in a crosswalk in September, has returned...
Sedgwick County Zoo, Botanica closed Thursday, Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously low temperatures. The zoo said the closure will allow its animal care team to keep animals safe and warm indoors. On Monday, Botanica announced it would also be closed...
NE Wichita post office no longer offering 24-hour service due to vandalism
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism is forcing a northeast Wichita post office to change its PO box lobby hours, no longer open 24 hours. A post office notice said the Munger Station post office at 13th and Oliver is cutting back lobby hours because it “must take adequate measures to safeguard customers’ mail against theft and postal property against vandalism.”
Weather Related Business Closings for December 22 and 23
This Thursday and Friday will be brutal when it comes to the weather. Windchill are expected to be in the -20° to -40° range. In the chance you decide to head out, we will be keeping an eye on the weather related business closings. There have been some announced, but I’m sure more will be on the way.
Concerns of vacant homes being used as shelters raised following overnight fires
Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol. Officer Kyle Mellard was honored for his heroic efforts on a call in June 2021. DUI memorial marker honors life of 19-year-old man killed in crash on K-254 Updated: 2 hours ago. A sign...
Two I-135 ramps in Newton to close next week
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. The northbound ramp at Exit 33, to eastbound U.S. 50 will close on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the southbound ramp at Exit 30, to westbound U.S. 50. Each closure will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m.
Nathan Veith, 11-year-old hit in crosswalk in September, returns home for holidays
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nathan Veith, the 11-year-old boy hit by a car while riding his bike to school in northwest Wichita three months ago, is back home with his family, according to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. The impact of the crash on Sept. 20 threw Nathan in the air and...
DUI memorial marker honors life of 19-year-old man killed in crash on K-254
Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol. Officer Kyle Mellard was honored for his heroic efforts on a call in June 2021. Son among former players remembering City League coaching legend Ron Allen. Updated: 7 hours ago. In the days following...
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Coin auction taking place at Kansas State Fairgrounds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The T & A Coin Auction will be held in the 4H Centennial Hall on the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson on Jan. 7, at 10 a.m., with a preview at 8:30 a.m. There will be live auction and online bidding through Proxibid. A coin list...
2 injured, 1 life-threatening, in crash near 21st and Rock
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at 1945 N. Rock, near 21st and Rock in northeast Wichita. Another person sustained serious injuries. The crash happened at around 11:45 Tuesday morning. 12 News has a reporter at the scene. He says a green car...
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Zandra Adams. Police say Zandra walked away from her home in the 4500 block of South Charles Ave around 6:40 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19). Zandra is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120...
Deadly fire investigation underway in Winfield
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - A person was found dead in a house fire Wednesday morning in Winfield. Winfield Fire/EMS and the Winfield Police Department said members from both agencies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of North Minnesota around 8:20 a.m. There was a report of a structure fire with someone inside.
Botanica’s Illuminations ranked among USA Today’s 10Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Botanica’s Illuminations rounded out the list of the USA Today’s 10Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights for 2022. After the public voting, the annual Wichita holiday light display came in 8th place. “We want to thank the community for supporting Illuminations and voting for...
Ascension Via Christi leaving sizable east-side space: ‘COVID’s changed the world’
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all kinds of changes to the office market, which is resulting in more than 100,000 square feet of vacant space at a prominent Wichita building.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroach in mixing bowl, pig blood over fruit, mice in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
If your driver’s license is suspended, there’s new help for you to get it back in Wichita
The new WARP program aims to help at least 1,000 residents navigate the court system in 2023 to get their driver’s licenses restored.
Volunteers needed to deliver Meals on Wheels ahead of winter storm
Senior Services of Wichita is asking for volunteers to help deliver meals ahead of a winter storm forecasted later this week. Due to the extreme cold and snow expected to impact Wichita, the organization is asking current and past volunteers to step up and help deliver meals on Thursday (Dec. 22) and Friday (Dec. 23) between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an incoming arctic blast expected to drop overnight low temperatures below zero later this week, there’s critical importance to make sure you and your home are prepared. Failing to prepare can result in extensive damage and thousands of dollars in repairs. To avoid a big problem, 12 News spoke with a local plumber for expert advice on how to make sure pipes in your home don’t freeze over.
