‘I was terrible’: Jimmy Butler gets brutally honest on his performance in huge Heat road win vs. Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers might be in danger of losing Anthony Davis to injury for a long period amid a 13-18 start. But at the very least, LeBron James is still finding ways to entertain himself. LeBron, part owner of Liverpool F.C., recently made his love for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe known. He even showed his former teammate Jeff Green some love after a nasty poster jam last night. And it seems as if James’ heart was filled with even more joy after seeing Charles Barkley get pranked yet again on TNT’s Inside the NBA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO