‘I was terrible’: Jimmy Butler gets brutally honest on his performance in huge Heat road win vs. Rockets

The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ surprise X-factor during winning streak is bench unit
CAMDEN, NJ — The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to extend their winning streak to six games. Everything starts and ends with Joel Embiid and the contributions from James Harden are also crucial. Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton are all important pieces as well. But the Sixers bench, which got off to a putrid start to the season, is starting to play meaningful roles in wins.
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022
The Toronto Raptors (13-18) visit the New York Knicks (18-13) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Knicks prediction and pick. Toronto has lost six straight games to drop them to 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors are 15-16 against the […] The post NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 12/21/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley bashes Robert Sarver’s $4 billion payout for Suns
Robert Sarver was virtually forced to sell the Phoenix Suns after his workplace scandals and the sale ultimately netted him a pretty penny. The sale with mortgage mogul Mat Ishbia valued the team at a $4 billion valuation with a huge chunk of that total going straight to Sarver’s pocket. That isn’t sitting well with former Suns icon Charles Barkley.
Detroit Pistons signed GM Troy Weaver to contract extension over the summer
The Detroit Pistons have signed general manager Troy Weaver to a contract extension. The extension was agreed upon over the summer, but news became public Wednesday. The Free Press is working to report the length of the deal. ...
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins on injury report after Knicks blowout
The Golden State Warriors were out-classed by the surging New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, falling 132-94 despite a spirited first half effort. Unfortunately for the defending champions, don’t expect things to go much better less than 24 hours later against another red-hot team from the Tri-State Area. Steve Kerr clarified on […] The post Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins on injury report after Knicks blowout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Inside the NBA clowning Charles Barkley again
The Los Angeles Lakers might be in danger of losing Anthony Davis to injury for a long period amid a 13-18 start. But at the very least, LeBron James is still finding ways to entertain himself. LeBron, part owner of Liverpool F.C., recently made his love for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe known. He even showed his former teammate Jeff Green some love after a nasty poster jam last night. And it seems as if James’ heart was filled with even more joy after seeing Charles Barkley get pranked yet again on TNT’s Inside the NBA.
LaVar Ball sends harsh LaMelo Ball message to LA
For better or worse, LaVar Ball has never been afraid to speak his mind. Recently, he sat down for an interview with Complex to talk about the NBA careers of his sons, LaMelo and Lonzo. With LaMelo’s team, the Charlotte Hornets, currently sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Complex asked LaVar if […] The post LaVar Ball sends harsh LaMelo Ball message to LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley slaps Suns with harsh judgment after Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams incident
The Phoenix Suns appeared to have righted the ship after an embarrassing playoff exit last season. They entered their Tuesday night clash against the Washington Wizards with a solid 19-12 record, remaining as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. However, Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams, after a shaky offseason in their relationship, had a heated argument on the bench, being a reason for much concern. And Charles Barkley let them hear it.
Mike Woodson drops troubling Trayce Jackson-Davis update after win vs Elon
The Indiana Hoosiers were missing star big man Trayce Jackson-Davis in their Tuesday game against the Elon Phoenix, but they did not really need him to demolish their opponent in a 96-72 home win. However, Indiana basketball might still be without Jackson-Davis in the Hoosiers’ next game on Friday against the Kennesaw State Owls, still […] The post Mike Woodson drops troubling Trayce Jackson-Davis update after win vs Elon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks
The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts make major Matt Ryan-Nick Foles decision after historic collapse vs. Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to rebound after one of the worst losses in NFL history. After the Minnesota Vikings staged a 33-point second-half comeback against Indy in Week 15, head coach Jeff Saturday is shaking things up for the offense. Matt Ryan, who now owns two of the most shocking comeback defeats of all […] The post Colts make major Matt Ryan-Nick Foles decision after historic collapse vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks see major shakeup in front office amid rough start, John Collins trade talks
The Atlanta Hawks went off to a promising start to begin the 2022-23 campaign. However, Trae Young’s shooting struggles and subsequent injury woes to some of Atlanta’s most crucial players, such as Dejounte Murray and John Collins, have taken their toll. Through 31 games, the Hawks have mustered an uneven 16-15 record.
‘Means business’: Nikola Jokic roasts teammates for lack of drip after major fit change this season
Look good, feel good, play good. (“Well” is the correct word to use, but that wouldn’t sound as catchy, no?) That is not exactly a new sentiment. For years, humans have been taught to dress for success. And it seems as if Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is taking that to heart after showing up […] The post ‘Means business’: Nikola Jokic roasts teammates for lack of drip after major fit change this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach LaVine fires back at report of ‘disconnect’ with Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are in complete disarray, at least based on reports. Zach LaVine doesn’t exactly see eye-to-eye with the buzz coming out of the Bulls locker room. LaVine was asked about his thoughts on the report that there’s been a growing “disconnect” between the All-Star shooting guard and the rest of the organization. He […] The post Zach LaVine fires back at report of ‘disconnect’ with Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns center Deandre Ayton clears the air after heated exchange with Monty Williams in loss vs. Wizards
The Phoenix Suns may have lost to the skidding Washington Wizards, 113-110, on Tuesday night, but it was Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams’ heated confrontation on the Suns bench that grabbed the most headlines. After all, Ayton and Williams haven’t had the smoothest relationship in the past. However,...
Nikola Vucevic downplays rumors of tension in Bulls locker room after much-needed win vs. Heat
It hasn’t been the easiest 2022-23 season for the Chicago Bulls, and their frustrations seem to be spilling throughout the locker room. Earlier reports indicated that the Bulls locker room got into a dustup in the middle of their 150-126 blowout loss vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago. Nonetheless, Nikola Vucevic asserted that these kinds of conflicts are commonplace especially in a results-driven business like the NBA.
Bills Josh Allen gets injury update after limited practice ahead of Week 16 vs. Bears
After Josh Allen was limited in practice on Tuesday, many questioned the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s injury status for Week 16. Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott gave some insight into Allen’s injury in an update that should have Buffalo breathing a sigh of relief. ‘Felt like Forrest Gump’:...
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant all smiles during recent reunion in New York
Stephen Curry made the trip from the Golden State to the City of Dreams to reunite with former Warrior Kevin Durant at the latter’s star-studded dinner party on Sunday. Durant and his longtime manager Rich Kleiman hosted a Boardroom holiday dinner at The Nines in New York City, according to Page Six, with Curry and various other celebrities in attendance.
