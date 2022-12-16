Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Third Walmart Neighborhood Market under renovation
Walmart Inc. continues to upgrade its Neighborhood Markets in Jacksonville, the latest being the Mandarin store at 10555 Old St. Augustine Road. The city issued a permit Dec. 16 for FMGI Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, to renovate the 38,897-square-foot grocery store at a cost of $792,000. It was one of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Comcast opens Xfinity store at St. Johns Town Center
A new Xfinity retail store opened Dec. 20 at the St. Johns Town Center, Comcast announced. It is the company’s fifth store in Jacksonville and ninth in Northeast Florida, according to a news release. Xfinity is Comcast’s digital platform for TV, internet and voice services. The store is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Adventure Landing closing extended again
Adventure Landing owner Hank Woodburn has good news for customers who hoped the park would remain open and made tentative party reservations into 2023. Woodburn said Dec. 20 he was able to negotiate one more season. The park is now set to close Sept. 30, 2023. It had been scheduled to close Dec. 31.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 9027 Wilton Ave., contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, Yancey Park playground equipment replacement, $73,006. Liberty Business Park, 7263 Salisbury Road, contractor is Tenant Contractors Inc., 38,860 square feet, new shell building, $100,000. Office, Bank, Professional. Lennar Homes, 7411 Fullerton St., No. 200, contractor is Adams...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Corner Lot sells O’Reilly Auto Parts building
Jacksonville-based Corner Lot announced that four months after completing its first build-to-suit project for a national retailer, it sold the O’Reilly Auto Parts building at 1335 St. Johns Parkway in Saint Johns for $2.8 million to Park Plaza L.L.C. The 7,225-square-foot building is in Phase II of Corner Lot’s...
Jacksonville Daily Record
BTI Partners plans 4,000-home community in Clay County
Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners announced Dec. 20 that it bought the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County and intends to develop 4,000 homes there along with apartments, commercial and industrial space, hotel rooms and a golf course. Governors Park is west of U.S. 17 and north and south of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Salvation Army sells Downtown properties for $2.75 million
The Salvation Army sold two Downtown buildings and adjacent parking lots for $2.75 million on Dec. 15. The properties at 15 E. Church St. and 41 E. Duval St. were sold to 27182 Euler LLC, working through Contega Business Services LLC. DLP Lending Fund LLC of St. Augustine issued a...
Jacksonville Pier will now be implementing a daily fee for walking and fishing
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the Jacksonville Beach Pier will be charging visitors to enter. Here is what you need to know if you are walking the pier:. Duval County residents and all hotel guests with a valid hotel key card in Jacksonville: $1. Here is...
Jacksonville’s neighborhoods suffering worst from rising rent costs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to recent data from Zumper, an apartment search app, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, has risen 9% since last year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax reached out Zillow to see which of Jacksonville’s neighborhoods are...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hotel room rates continue to rise
Duval County hotels report room rate and revenue growth was average in November compared with last year, according to data released by Visit Jacksonville. The average room rate increased $8 compared with November 2021 to $108.52. Properties reported a slight decrease in occupancy in November 2022 to 68.9%, attributed to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City issues permit for Winn-Dixie’s $3.8 million renovation in College Park
In preparation for a 2023 opening, the city issued a permit Dec. 19 for ShayCore LLC to renovate space at College Park in Arlington for Winn-Dixie at a project cost of $3.84 million. ShayCore will remodel 43,615 square feet of space for the Jacksonville-based grocer, which is returning to the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rob Rowe continues to run Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets after sale to Caribbean firm
Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets founder Rob Rowe said Dec. 19 he will stay with the Jacksonville-based company after selling it Dec. 12 to a Trinidad and Tobago-based holding company for $47 million. Buyer Massy Holdings Ltd. wants to expand into the Florida market with the purchase. “The acquisition of Rowe’s...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Two 7Brew Drive Thru Coffee shops approved
The city approved permits for Brothers Group Construction Co. to build two 7Brew Drive Thru Coffee shops in Beach Haven and in West Jacksonville. Both are 510 square feet at construction costs of $425,000. 7Brew will build a kiosk on 0.51 acre at 3264 Gerona Drive E. at a cost...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 westbound lanes closed on Atlantic Blvd. at Arlington Expy.
Jacksonville, Fla. — If you’re driving in the Regency area, expect delays. Three westbound lanes of Atlantic Boulevard/Arlington Expressway are closed because of a crash where the vehicle hit a JEA pole. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the lanes will be closed for the next 12 to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Historic building on North Main Street sold for $1.825 million
A building designed by architect Henry John Klutho that served as Florida’s first Cadillac dealership sold Dec. 5 for $1.825 million. Property investor Chris Hionides sold the former Claude Nolan Cadillac dealership building at 937 N. Main St. through Shoppes of Lakeside Inc. of Mayport. The buyer was Ollivanders...
JFRD working on mobile home fire on Yellow Bluff Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are working on a mobile home fire in the area of Yellow Bluff Rd. and Foxwoods Heights Circle. Action News Jax is currently working to learn more information. Video from the scene shows a large tower of smoke and fire...
Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violations
(Duval County, FL) -- Food service in restaurants at the Hampton Inn Jacksonville Beach/Oceanfront, 1515 1st St. N., in Jacksonville Beach, was temporarily shut down after violations were found during an inspection on Dec. 9.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Baptist Medical Center Clay opens Dec. 19 in Fleming Island
The $234 million Baptist Medical Center Clay in Fleming Island began admitting its first patients Dec. 19. Construction on the six-story, 300,000-square-foot hospital began in November 2020 and involved more than a million work hours, Baptist said. The first through fourth floors are occupied, and the fifth and sixth are ready for build-out when needed.
Two Jacksonville women claim $1 million prize playing THE CASH 500X Scratch-Off game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Bernadette Albert, 52, and Katherine Vestal, 39, of Jacksonville, each claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Albert claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, and Vestal claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee....
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for 2019 spree of business burglaries in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Houston Allen Boatright, 52, was arrested on December 8 and charged in nine business burglary cases from 2019. On March 22, 2019, Boatright allegedly smashed the front glass of Deshi Bazaar at 4110 SW 34th Street and stole the cash register. On that same date, he...
