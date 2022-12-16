ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Third Walmart Neighborhood Market under renovation

Walmart Inc. continues to upgrade its Neighborhood Markets in Jacksonville, the latest being the Mandarin store at 10555 Old St. Augustine Road. The city issued a permit Dec. 16 for FMGI Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, to renovate the 38,897-square-foot grocery store at a cost of $792,000. It was one of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Comcast opens Xfinity store at St. Johns Town Center

A new Xfinity retail store opened Dec. 20 at the St. Johns Town Center, Comcast announced. It is the company’s fifth store in Jacksonville and ninth in Northeast Florida, according to a news release. Xfinity is Comcast’s digital platform for TV, internet and voice services. The store is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Adventure Landing closing extended again

Adventure Landing owner Hank Woodburn has good news for customers who hoped the park would remain open and made tentative party reservations into 2023. Woodburn said Dec. 20 he was able to negotiate one more season. The park is now set to close Sept. 30, 2023. It had been scheduled to close Dec. 31.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Development Today

City of Jacksonville, 9027 Wilton Ave., contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, Yancey Park playground equipment replacement, $73,006. Liberty Business Park, 7263 Salisbury Road, contractor is Tenant Contractors Inc., 38,860 square feet, new shell building, $100,000. Office, Bank, Professional. Lennar Homes, 7411 Fullerton St., No. 200, contractor is Adams...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Corner Lot sells O’Reilly Auto Parts building

Jacksonville-based Corner Lot announced that four months after completing its first build-to-suit project for a national retailer, it sold the O’Reilly Auto Parts building at 1335 St. Johns Parkway in Saint Johns for $2.8 million to Park Plaza L.L.C. The 7,225-square-foot building is in Phase II of Corner Lot’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
BTI Partners plans 4,000-home community in Clay County

Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners announced Dec. 20 that it bought the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County and intends to develop 4,000 homes there along with apartments, commercial and industrial space, hotel rooms and a golf course. Governors Park is west of U.S. 17 and north and south of...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
The Salvation Army sells Downtown properties for $2.75 million

The Salvation Army sold two Downtown buildings and adjacent parking lots for $2.75 million on Dec. 15. The properties at 15 E. Church St. and 41 E. Duval St. were sold to 27182 Euler LLC, working through Contega Business Services LLC. DLP Lending Fund LLC of St. Augustine issued a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Hotel room rates continue to rise

Duval County hotels report room rate and revenue growth was average in November compared with last year, according to data released by Visit Jacksonville. The average room rate increased $8 compared with November 2021 to $108.52. Properties reported a slight decrease in occupancy in November 2022 to 68.9%, attributed to...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Two 7Brew Drive Thru Coffee shops approved

The city approved permits for Brothers Group Construction Co. to build two 7Brew Drive Thru Coffee shops in Beach Haven and in West Jacksonville. Both are 510 square feet at construction costs of $425,000. 7Brew will build a kiosk on 0.51 acre at 3264 Gerona Drive E. at a cost...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Historic building on North Main Street sold for $1.825 million

A building designed by architect Henry John Klutho that served as Florida’s first Cadillac dealership sold Dec. 5 for $1.825 million. Property investor Chris Hionides sold the former Claude Nolan Cadillac dealership building at 937 N. Main St. through Shoppes of Lakeside Inc. of Mayport. The buyer was Ollivanders...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Baptist Medical Center Clay opens Dec. 19 in Fleming Island

The $234 million Baptist Medical Center Clay in Fleming Island began admitting its first patients Dec. 19. Construction on the six-story, 300,000-square-foot hospital began in November 2020 and involved more than a million work hours, Baptist said. The first through fourth floors are occupied, and the fifth and sixth are ready for build-out when needed.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL

