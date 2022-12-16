Former Brewer closer John Axford, otherwise known as the “Ax Man”, had a great run with the team in the early 2010s. From 2009 to 2012 he accumulated 106 saves. This is currently third most on the Brewers saves leader board. Axford went on to play for seven other teams after his initial tenure with Milwaukee before returning in 2021. Unfortunately, he injured his elbow during his one appearance with the Brew Crew that year.

