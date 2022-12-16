ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Ozarks First.com

Jan. 6 panel refers criminal charges against Trump

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House Select Committee investigating the violent attacks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, referred four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and associates in their final meeting Monday. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted unanimously to bring four criminal charges...
WASHINGTON STATE

