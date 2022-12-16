Read full article on original website
After 20 Years, Phillips Says Farewell To Cadiz City Council
Following two decades on the Cadiz City Council, Frankie Phillips bid farewell during last Thursday’s meeting — taking in warm thanks for his years of service from Mayor Todd King and the rest of the members. Always to the point, Phillips said he just wanted to have helped...
Thomas, Young, And Seibert Sworn-In At CCMS Assembly (w/PHOTOS)
In front of a packed gymnasium with students, staff and family members, three local officials who will officially take office on January 1st were sworn in during an assembly at Caldwell County Middle School Tuesday morning. CCMS Assistant Principal Laura Lee White welcomed everyone on hand and said it was...
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Host Inaugural Christmas In Cadiz Detail
The Trigg County Sheriff’s Department helped make Christmas brighter for twelve children Tuesday night during the inaugural Christmas in Cadiz detail. Thanks to donations from businesses and individuals in Cadiz and Trigg County the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department was able to take twelve children from five families shopping for Christmas Tuesday night at the Princeton Walmart. The evening began with a pizza party at Seven Springs Farms and continued as deputies and volunteers took the children to Princeton to go shopping.
Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court
During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
Five Sentenced In Calloway Illegal Guiding And Bait Scheme
Per the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a Calloway County judge recently fined four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man almost $70,000 — following the acceptance of guilty pleas related to 135 charges of illegally guiding hunters, and the illegal use of bait. Conservation officers with...
Nine People Have Filed for Vacant Christian County School Board Seat
The Christian County Board of Education has a special called meeting set for Wednesday at which time they could select a new District 4 board member. School district spokesman Johnna Brown said nine candidates have filed their applications for the seat left vacant by the November resignation of Mike Walker. Those applicants are Caleb Ballard, Desma Blount, Amy Falco, Gary Haile, Linda Keller, Delinda Norrid, Rebecca Pepper, Thomas Parker, and Michael Thompson. All nine candidates have met the qualifications laid out by the Kentucky Department of Education to fill the seat.
A.L.E.R.R.T. Training At Trigg Middle School This Week
If one were to drive through Cadiz and see a caravan of law enforcement vehicles around the Trigg County Middle School this week, there’s no reason to be alarmed. This Monday through Thursday, the newest building on campus is serving as the ultimate training ground for active shooter training — but not just any active shooter training.
Cadiz Man Enters Plea In East 2nd Street Shooting
A Cadiz man charged in connection to a February 2020 shooting in Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Travis Mayes was charged with first-degree assault after police said he shot Derrell Bateman in the abdomen on East 2nd Street. Bateman was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment and identified Mayes as the shooter.
Mary Nell Taylor, 93 of Elkton
Graveside services for 93-year-old Mary Nell Taylor of Clarkston, Michigan will be Wednesday, December 21, at 10:30 at the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. Latham Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of the arrangements.
Norman Snyder, 49, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 49-year old Norman Keith Snyder, of Hopkinsville, will be at noon Friday, December 23, at Dogwood Funerals & Cremation of Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10:30 Friday morning, December 23.
Second Grenade Found In Little River In Cadiz
The Cadiz Police Department was called to investigate a second grenade found by a magnet fisherman in the Little River Sunday afternoon. Major Tyler Thomas said the same person who found a 40mm grenade on December 4, found another one in nearly the same spot while fishing off the South Road Bridge.
Cadiz Police Offers Tips To Counter Porch Pirates
With the rush on for last-minute online Christmas shopping, the Cadiz Police Department is reminding people to be vigilant about packages that are expected to be delivered this week. Cadiz Police Chief Duncan Wiggins said a good tip is to put technology to work for you. Wiggins also said to...
Lyle McElwee, 70, of Bumpus Mills
There will be no services at this time for 70-year-old Lyle McElwee, of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Two daughters, Melissa (Matthew) McLain, of Tennessee Ridge, Tennessee, and Christi (Jason) Clinard, of Big Rock, Tennessee;. A son, David J. (Yvonne) McElwee, of Big...
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Sara Brunson was northbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole near the intersection of East 21st Street.
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way at Cadiz Road in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jonathan Froman was westbound on Cadiz Road when his vehicle collided with a truck driven by Blake Trump on Eagle Way. A passenger in Trump’s...
Money Stolen In Wooldridge Road Burglary
Money was taken in a burglary on Wooldridge Road in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered a home and took $780 in cash without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound car collided with another southbound car at the Pembroke Road on-ramp. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Carolyn Adams, 74, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 74-year-old Carolyn Adams, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Thursday at Freeman Chapel CME Church. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour. Adams & Sons Mortuary is in charge of these arrangements.
Christine Eisenhauer, 92, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 92-year-old Christine Evelyn Eisenhauer, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Thursday at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the service hour Thursday.
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Todd County
An Oak Grove man was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Elkton Trenton Road in Todd County. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 34-year-old Justin Horstead for a moving violation and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, suspected cocaine, LSD and legend drugs along with a stolen handgun were located.
