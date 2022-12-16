Read full article on original website
AAA: Florida gas prices go down as holiday travel begins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA estimates 5.8 million people will be driving to their holiday destinations this year, and lower gas prices are an early present for drivers. On Monday, Florida’s average price of gas per gallon is $3.03, according to AAA. Gas prices in the state dropped 12 cents per gallon last week.
Freeze Warning in effect until Monday morning
Sunday evening temperatures begin to drop into the mid to low 40s. Monday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Despite the cooler temperatures, rain will not impact your day. Keep the umbrella close, rain returns Tuesday. A freeze warning remains in effect until Monday morning for...
Mrs. Claus visits NICU babies at Flagler Hospital
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Flagler Hospital had a special visitor last week!. As we know, Santa is very busy this time of year, but Mrs. Claus had some free time on her hands. She decided to pay a visit to Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine to see some of the brand-new babies in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit and Maternity Unit.
Putnam County deputy on leave after arrest following DUI crash in St. Johns County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and accused of driving under the influence. Deputy Sebastian Gryka, 39, was arrested Sunday in St. Johns County following a traffic crash in his personal vehicle, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said in a Facebook post.
Let’s talk trash: What you need to know for the holidays
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County typically does. This year, however, both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a Sunday, which...
Pursuit near St. Augustine outlet ends in cruiser crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for a suspect, who may be armed, after a pursuit near the St. Augustine Premium Outlets ended Tuesday afternoon with a cruiser being rammed. The Sheriff’s Office reports the theft happened at the...
First day of Winter, much, much colder temperatures heading our way
Oh...the weather outside is...weather.... And that weather is soggy and chilly. Breezy at times with a chance of showers today, tonight. Warmer with showers tomorrow before turning much colder this weekend. Today: Cloudy skies with showers at times. Rain chances, 20 percent, for NE FL and SE GA. Temperatures will...
Grab a bite and a drink before Nights of Lights at River & Fort
River & Fort Restaurant & Rooftop Lounge is located right in the heart of downtown St. Augustine at the corner of Avenida Menendez and Charlotte St, directly across from the Castillo de San Marcos. They offer a southern continental inspired menu with local seafood, steaks, wine, and craft cocktails. Their second and third floor rooftops are a perfect place to take in St. Augustine’s historic sights, nights of lights, the gorgeous Bayfront and, on a clear day, see all the way to the lighthouse!
