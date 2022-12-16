ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
BATON ROUGE, LA
q973radio.com

Major Candle Recall Affecting Candles Sold In Louisiana and Texas

Over 30,000 candles sold across the country, including in Shreveport have been recalled. Good Matters Three-Wick Candles have been recalled because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break. A release stated that the candles were sold in “black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Helpful Cold Weather Tips for Freezing Weather in Louisiana

Want to know how to handle the impending freezing temps set to hit Louisiana? Ask a former Yankee!. Thanks to my growing up as an Air Force brat and then leading a nomadic life for years in radio, I've lived all over the country, including particularly snow-prone areas like the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (K.I. Sawyer AND Kincheloe), Ohio, Iowa, and even upstate New York!
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana’s biggest casino market places another bet on gambling. Is it overplaying its hand?

WESTLAKE — Southwest Louisiana continues to bet big on gambling. The state’s biggest casino market, the Lake Charles area, is growing further with the return of a third casino, the former Isle of Capri. Destroyed by Hurricane Laura in 2020, the former riverboat is now reopening on land as the Horseshoe, adding over 700 jobs and further growing the over $1 billion tax base the industry contributes to the state budget.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
lbmjournal.com

RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Hit the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights for an eye-popping Christmas experience

If seeing Christmas lights is an essential part of your family's holiday experience, here's the perfect road trip. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights takes you through seven cities or pairs of cities in the state's central and northern regions, each stop decorated to the hilt, and varied yuletide festivities and shopping and dining experiences. Pick and choose or make a multi-day/night adventure of it if you want to hit all seven areas — Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Ruston, Monroe-West Monroe, Logansport, Natchitoches and Alexandria-Pineville.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Hard year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry

Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
CNN

The last days of LA's iconic mountain lion

After being hit by a car, LA's famed mountain lion "P-22" was taken into custody, and later euthanized. "If we don't start making room for wildlife in our urban and suburban areas," says Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation, "they are not going to have a future and we're not going to have a future."
