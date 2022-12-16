Read full article on original website
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
Louisiana Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
'Blood, Sweat and Bonfires' Unveils This Year's Amazing Bullfrog Bonfire Structure
In south Louisiana, we sure do love a good bonfire. But there's probably no place around that does it as big as the River Parishes along the Mississippi River.
q973radio.com
Major Candle Recall Affecting Candles Sold In Louisiana and Texas
Over 30,000 candles sold across the country, including in Shreveport have been recalled. Good Matters Three-Wick Candles have been recalled because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break. A release stated that the candles were sold in “black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.”
Helpful Cold Weather Tips for Freezing Weather in Louisiana
Want to know how to handle the impending freezing temps set to hit Louisiana? Ask a former Yankee!. Thanks to my growing up as an Air Force brat and then leading a nomadic life for years in radio, I've lived all over the country, including particularly snow-prone areas like the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (K.I. Sawyer AND Kincheloe), Ohio, Iowa, and even upstate New York!
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Louisiana
Mashed found the best chain restaurant in each state, including this regional Louisiana favorite.
Watch Santa And Mrs. Claus Two-Stepping At Gas Station In Broussard, Louisiana [VIDEO]
'Tis the season is what they say but in Louisiana, we especially do it our own special way. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to Louisiana a few days ago and went straight into an impromptu jitterbug and two-step to a famous Louisiana Christmas song. According to the Golf...
palisadesnews.com
Simple Ways to Protect and Support Local Wildlife in The Santa Monica Mountains
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy ways to help local wildlife.
brproud.com
Louisiana Holiday Tradition: Christmas Eve bonfires on Mississippi River levee
LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) — One Louisiana Christmas Eve tradition going back hundreds of years lights a path for Cajun Santa Claus Papa Noel every year along the Mississippi River. The annual bonfires light up along the levee in St. James Parish on Dec. 24. It’s a tradition that is...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana’s biggest casino market places another bet on gambling. Is it overplaying its hand?
WESTLAKE — Southwest Louisiana continues to bet big on gambling. The state’s biggest casino market, the Lake Charles area, is growing further with the return of a third casino, the former Isle of Capri. Destroyed by Hurricane Laura in 2020, the former riverboat is now reopening on land as the Horseshoe, adding over 700 jobs and further growing the over $1 billion tax base the industry contributes to the state budget.
Moon Griffon Asked to Guest Host The Dan Bongino Show Once Again
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As Christmas Day approaches, nationally-syndicated radio host Dan Bongino has decided to offer an early gift to Moon Griffon and listeners across the state of Louisiana: another opportunity to host The Dan Bongino Show. "I am always ready to jump in for Dan any time...
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
Unique angel bonfire honors crash victim who donated organs to save people on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bonfires on the Levee is an annual holiday tradition that attracts thousands of people to Louisiana. The creative and unique pyramids of burning logs pay tribute to the state’s culture and heritage, but there’s one, in particular, that has a very personal and special meaning.
theadvocate.com
Hit the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights for an eye-popping Christmas experience
If seeing Christmas lights is an essential part of your family's holiday experience, here's the perfect road trip. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights takes you through seven cities or pairs of cities in the state's central and northern regions, each stop decorated to the hilt, and varied yuletide festivities and shopping and dining experiences. Pick and choose or make a multi-day/night adventure of it if you want to hit all seven areas — Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Ruston, Monroe-West Monroe, Logansport, Natchitoches and Alexandria-Pineville.
magnoliareporter.com
Hard year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry
Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
Satellite images reveal dramatic loss of Louisiana wetlands
NASA-funded researchers have determined that Louisiana has lost enough wetlands to cover the entire state of Rhode Island.
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
theadvocate.com
With a freeze on the way, Dan Gill explains what to do for your plants after it passes
Weather often plays a big role in my column topics. After a bunch of days in the 80s two weeks ago, I wrote last week about our mild winter weather. We experience chilly to mild weather for much of the winter, punctuated by occasional bouts of cold to very cold weather.
The last days of LA's iconic mountain lion
After being hit by a car, LA's famed mountain lion "P-22" was taken into custody, and later euthanized. "If we don't start making room for wildlife in our urban and suburban areas," says Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation, "they are not going to have a future and we're not going to have a future."
louisianaradionetwork.com
Deadline to apply for pandemic related homeowners or rental assistance with the state is 5:00 pm Wednesday
The Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund will stop accepting applications Wednesday at 5 PM. Desiree Honore Thomas is Assistant Commissioner in the Division of Administration. “We didn’t want people to continue to apply and there not be any funds left,” Thomas said.
