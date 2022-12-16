Read full article on original website
KLTV
Nacogdoches park bathroom funding up in the air after certificate of obligations blocked
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Parks around Nacogdoches are all suffering from a big problem according to Brandi Cartwright, one of the newly appointed members of the cities Capital Needs Advisory Committee. “When you pull up to a park and see a structure you assume it’s a bathroom, and that it’s...
KLTV
Lufkin man who killed couple pleads to life in prison
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man who killed a couple at their home on North Raguet Street in Sept. 2021 has pleaded guilty to their deaths. Michael Rodriguez voluntarily pleaded guilty to two charges of murder on Wednesday. He received two life sentences in prison plus 10 years on a charge of tampering with evidence.
KLTV
Diboll Fire Department advises caution after 2 heat lamp fires
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Fire Department says heat lamps for outdoor animals must be handled carefully, following two structure fires on Tuesday. Ruben Terrazas, from the Diboll Fire Department, said they responded to two shed fires on Tuesday after heat lamps were set up to keep outdoor animals warm.
KLTV
Multiple 911 calls lead Jacksonville police to find man killed by gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Police Department says they received numerous calls about gunshots in the area of Wilkens and Border streets on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. Police went to the scene, as did Jacksonville Fire Department and EMS, and they found a man who had been killed...
KLTV
Ellen Trout Zoo shares plan to keep its animals warm during freeze
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texans are gearing up and preparing for the bitterly cold weather that is to come later in the week. But, what are zoos doing to keep all their animals warm during this cold front?. The Ellen Trout Zoo has many different birds, mammals, reptiles and...
KLTV
Crockett man accused of stealing trailer, excavator from Athens area
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man was arrested Sunday, accused of stealing an excavator and trailer from the Athens area. According to Crockett police, at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, an officer with the Crockett Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle on US Highway 287 North. The vehicle was a Dodge pickup towing a trailer loaded with a hydraulic excavator. The officer witnessed the vehicle commit traffic violations and pulled the vehicle over. The officer was soon joined by deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
KLTV
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
KLTV
UPDATE: Car wreck in Angelina cleared, roads re-opened
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As of 7:33 a.m. officials have now cleared the debris resulting in multiple road closures. Normal traffic flow has resumed. The Texas Department of Transportation is on the scene of a car wreck that downed power lines in Lufkin. The crash took place in FM1271...
KLTV
Plumber shares tips to protect your pipes during freezing weather
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits later this week, broken pipes could become a problem. Winter is typically the busiest time of year for plumbers. Owner of Strickland Plumbing and HVAC, Kevin Strickland said it can cost hundreds of dollars to repair broken pipes.
KLTV
A&M Consolidated hands Lufkin first loss of the season 60-56
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated (11-4) varsity boys’ basketball team handed 8th ranked Lufkin its first loss of the season following a 60-56 loss Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Gym. The Tigers trailed by as many as 14 in the third quarter but outscored the Panthers 29-14...
