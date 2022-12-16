ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr4IZ_0jkUgjv300
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.

"There's just no way he's more valuable to his team than (Patrick) Mahomes, (Joe) Burrow, or (Josh) Allen. No way," Simms said.

Not only would Hurts not receive an MVP vote from Simms, but he also thinks the Eagles' machine would keep rolling undeterred without him.

"If you put Gardner Minshew in, the Eagles, they'd still be really damn good, I'm sorry," Simms said.

Simms cites the Eagles' depth, which seemingly reaches throughout the team, as why he believes Hurts isn't as impactful to the team's success as he seems. But, Hurts' numbers speak for themselves.

Through 13 games, Hurts has already hit career-highs in passing yards (3,157) and passing touchdowns (22) and is averaging a career-best 68 percent completion percentage. Hurts has rushed for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

The 24-year-old also leads the NFL with a 108.4 passer rating and holds the league's lowest interception percentage at 0.8.

Perhaps Simms is only piggybacking off comments made this week by Dallas Cowboys' linebacker Micah Parsons, who also questioned Hurts' MVP hype. Or he's trying to justify his quarterback rankings posted ahead of the 2022 season, where he had a plethora of questionable players ranked ahead of Hurts.

Read this on the web

Comments / 112

Richard
5d ago

Who cares what Simms, Parsons say. Like Jalen himself said...let's worry about the Bears (trap game!?) and get outta Chicago with a W. Nothing else matters but getting home field at this point. 2 game lead , 4 to play with 2 tie breakers right now puts us in the driver's seat but let's keep our foot on the pedal.

Reply
24
Jeruz Gambino
5d ago

Look at Chris Simms career and look at Jalen Hurts short career. He has NO room to say anything. Another ‘BUST’ out of Texas. 😂😂

Reply(12)
48
Sacari_
5d ago

Chris Simms was a BUST he couldn't do anything in the NFL he also could not live up to his fathers expectations as an NFL quarterback, and his father Phil Simms was pretty good in the NFL so Chris Simms needs to stay in his lane and shut the Fup.

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski takes shot at Dallas Cowboys

Rob Gronkowski made his first in-studio appearance of the season on FOX’s NFL pregame show Sunday, and he wasted no time delivering a hot take. Gronkowski and his colleagues were discussing the NFC playoff picture when the former tight end brought up the Dallas Cowboys. He said he does not feel people are giving the Minnesota Vikings enough credit and took a shot at the Cowboys for being all hype every year.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadspin

The Cowboys need to come to grips with the fact that Dak Prescott just isn’t that dude

Oops, Dak did it again. He played with your heart, and Dallas lost the game. Shocker. Like a lousy rendition of Britney Spears stuck in your head on repeat, so is life for fans of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Another lackluster performance against a team the Cowboys should beat in their sleep results in a 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville. Quite frankly, something needs to be said aloud, and it will hurt when you hear it. Dak is not the quarterback to get the Cowboys over the hump. He never has been and never will be.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
FanSided

3 reasons Eagles can still beat the Cowboys without Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts may be out for the next two weeks, but the Philadelphia Eagles still have a chance to win against the Dallas Cowboys due to other Eagles stars. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the next two weeks due to a shoulder injury, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time: when the Eagles are set to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Yardbarker

Bill Belichick sidesteps question on whether Mac Jones will hold starting QB job

The Patriots (7-7) come into Week 16 just outside of the AFC playoff picture and have three tough games against conference opponents currently in the postseason field ahead of them. Following their Saturday home game against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4), New England will host the Miami Dolphins (8-6) on New Year's Day and face the Buffalo Bills (11-3) on the road on Jan. 8 to close the regular season.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Distractify

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Underwent Several Foot Surgeries in 2021

Over the years, professional athletes have become comfortable opening up about their personal lives to fans. From decorated gymnast Simone Biles discussing her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics to figure skating champion Gracie Gold announcing she would seek professional help, athletes prove that anything can affect anyone. Now, this leads us to our next famous subject — Deion Sanders.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns. While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns. So what...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

46K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy