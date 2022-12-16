Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
US News and World Report
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Chevron CEO denies Biden oil lease claim, details practical energy policy
Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth argued U.S. energy needs to be "affordable, reliable and cleaner" to boost economic prosperity and national security.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The New Remote Work Trend: Fear of Being Laid Off and Struggling to Find a New Job
Remote workers are the most likely in the U.S. labor force to worry about being laid off and struggling to find a new job quickly, according to a CNBC|Momentive Workforce Survey. The tech industry, where layoffs have been concentrated, is part of the data story, due to its broader embrace...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
BBC
Dorset egg farmer says 'lack of fairness' in supply chain
An egg farmer has called out a "lack of fairness" in the supply chain as supermarket prices continue to soar. Tim Gelfs, of Weymouth in Dorset, said government intervention was the only way farmers would be able to survive the cost of living crisis. He said farmers needed to be...
Comments / 0