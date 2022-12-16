Read full article on original website
West Salem beats La Crosse Central in battle of area’s best
#1 West Salem boys basketball hosted #2 La Crosse Central in a battle of state finalists. La Crosse Central trailed by 8 points at halftime, but they battled back behind Bennet Fried, 18 points, and Nic Williams, 21 points. Late in the game, Peter Lattos, 14 points, and Carson Koepnick,...
Logan win non-conference matchup over Mauston, 69-52
La Crosse Logan hosted Mauston in a non-conference boys basketball matchup.
La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball cruises to win over Lake City
The La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball team defeated Lake City on Tuesday night, 52-38.
Loren L. Dittman
Loren “Larry” Dittman died December 17, at his home in rural Onalaska, from complications due to pulmonary fibrosis. He was born February 26, 1942 in La Crosse, the youngest of five children of William H. and Hazel (Huntington) Dittman. Larry was a near-lifelong resident of the La Crosse/ Onalaska area. A 1960 graduate of Central High School, he also held undergraduate and graduate degrees from UW-La Crosse and Harvard University.
Elizabeth A. Breuer
Elizabeth A. Breuer, age 52, of La Crosse, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Monarch Manor in West Salem, WI. She was born on July 29, 1970 to Richard and Arlene (Meyers) Breuer. She was laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
Luther boys basketball cruises to win over Sparta, 93-68
The Luther boys basketball team cruised to a 93-68 victory over Sparta on Monday night.
Blair-Taylor girls remain unbeaten with 65-37 win over Melrose-Mindoro
Top-ranked Blair-Taylor girls basketball hosted Melrose-Mindoro for a Dairyland Conference matchup. Blair-Taylor got the win 65-37. Abby Thompson finished with 26 points and 7 steals.
Rev. Curtis J. Blair
Rev. Curtis J. Blair, 70, of La Crosse passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home. He was born in Minneapolis, MN., on October 26, 1952 to Woodrow and Adelle (Wirth) Blair. He married Wyonne K. Masica in Osseo, MN., on July 20, 1974. Curt was a Godly...
Cheryl Lee Atkin
Cheryl Lee Atkin, 71, of La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at SSM Health Monroe Hospital. She was born in La Crosse on September 30, 1951 to Lawrence and Evelyn (Zunker) Fillner. Cheryl graduated from Logan High School and worked many years at Jack Winters, G. Heileman Brewing Company and Kwik Trip.
Mary Virginia Marcou
Mary was born June 13, 1931, in La Crosse, WI, to Oscar and Merceline (Devine) Winter. Mary attended Blessed Sacrament School, Aquinas High School, and the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse for Bachelor and Master degrees in Elementary Education. Mary taught physical education in Onalaska, WI, from 1963 to 1968....
Betty Sue Crothers
Betty Sue Crothers, 85, of Neillsville, WI died peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Clark County Rehab & Living Center in Owen, WI. Betty Sue Crothers was born on October 20, 1937, in Lawley, Alabama, the daughter of Benjamin Russell and Honnah Dee (Craig) Shoults. She attended Bibb County High School, where she was involved in many activities, including lead majorette for the marching band. She met George H. Crothers on the beach at Gulf Shores, AL while he was serving in the US Navy at Pensacola, FL. After a short courtship, they married on November 6, 1955 and moved to Neillsville, WI. There they assumed ownership of the family dairy farm and started a family. When asked what she was going to do with that big farm house, she answered, “I’m going to fill it with kids!” And she died…raising six of them!
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Clinton – snow removal emergency beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday through 12 p.m. Saturday. No parking is allowed on village streets during...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Friday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt in a structure fire in Eau Claire late Friday night. The Eau Claire Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a duplex on the 1000 block of Zephyr Hill Avenue at 10:13 p.m. Friday. According to a release,...
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
LIVE LOOK: Crash slowing down traffic on I-94 in Eau Claire

LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway

spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. DA secures stalking conviction against repeat offender
A Stevens Point man this week was convicted on charges of stalking and bail-jumping following a one-day jury trial.
winonaradio.com
Walmart Theft Leads to Arrest of Man with Outstanding Warrant, Culprit from Theft Still At Large
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 6:49 p.m. Winona Police Department received a theft call at the Walmart located off of Mankato Ave. The theft is reported to be at a misdemeanor value, meaning the total value stolen was under $250. It was reported that the culprit entered a blue pick-up truck after leaving the store.
