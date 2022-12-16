ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW-TV

Sabres top Golden Knights 3-2 for first-ever win in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 41 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Monday night. Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Lawrence Pilut scored to help Buffalo get its first win at Vegas after coming in 0-3-1 all-time. The Sabres improved to 6-2-1 in December, after going 4-9-1 the previous month, and moved into a fourth-place tie with Florida in the Atlantic Division with 34 points.
WKBW-TV

'Shaq is back' and taking over for Bills defense

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The injury bug has hit the Buffalo Bill's defense all season, most recently Von Miller's season-ending injury. Just when everything seemed to be falling apart, the Bills managed to 'find a way.'. A big piece of the Bills continued success is defensive end, Shaq Lawson....
