LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 41 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Monday night. Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Lawrence Pilut scored to help Buffalo get its first win at Vegas after coming in 0-3-1 all-time. The Sabres improved to 6-2-1 in December, after going 4-9-1 the previous month, and moved into a fourth-place tie with Florida in the Atlantic Division with 34 points.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO