Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Indonesia palm oil fund lowers 2023 inventory forecast
JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's palm oil fund (BPDPKS) revised down its estimate of crude palm oil inventory by the end of 2023 to 4.37 million tonnes as the country expands its mandatory biodiesel blending programme, the agency's data showed on Wednesday. The agency previously estimated palm oil stocks...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 4-Indonesia confirms bauxite export ban to proceed as scheduled
Brief ban on palm oil, coal exports rattled markets. Govt wants to replicate success in nickel -president. (Releads, adds production capacity, market information, details of China's imports, analyst comment) By Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina. JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday confirmed an export ban...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Indonesia to announce ban on exports of a commodity, without saying which
President says nickel ore export ban has enticed investors. CNBC Indonesia reports ban will be on bauxite exports. (Adds media report on export ban in paragraph 7, background on coal and palm oil export bans in paragraph 8, more comments from Jokowi) JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia will announce...
Agriculture Online
India set to offer wheat to flour millers, biscuit makers to tame prices -sources
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - India is set to offer 2 to 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers and biscuit makers as part of efforts to cool record high prices, two government sources said, even as state reserves have dropped to the lowest in six years.
Agriculture Online
Russia sets fertiliser export quota at 11.8 mln T for Jan-May
MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia has set its fertiliser export quota at 11.8 million tonnes for January-May to ensure enough supply of crop and soil nutrients to farmers at home, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. Moscow imposed quotas on fertiliser exports last year after the price...
Agriculture Online
South Africa 2022 wheat harvest forecast 1.6% lower than last year
Dec 21 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 1.6% less wheat in the 2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's fifth winter wheat crop forecast estimates the 2022 wheat harvest at 2.249 million tonnes, down from...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India extends halt on futures trade in key farm commodities by a year
(Adds detail, trade body comment) MUMBAI/BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's market regulator extended the suspension of trading in derivative contracts of key farm commodities by a year as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, and a major producer of wheat and rice, tries to tame food inflation. The...
Agriculture Online
U.S. rejects WTO ruling in Hong Kong labeling dispute -USTR
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United States rejected a World Trade Organization finding that the country had violated global trading rules by insisting that imports of products from Hong Kong be marked as coming from China, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said. "To be clear, the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans up for 2nd session on Argentina weather, wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Wednesday, with lack of rains in Argentina underpinning the market, although slowing U.S. sales to China limited gains. Wheat rose on concerns over crop damage in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat down with Paris prices, weak domestic demand
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week following a decline in wheat in Paris and amid weak domestic demand from exporters, analysts said on Monday, adding that storms complicate sea shipping. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in late December to early January were at $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $2 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russian grain exports rose to 840,000 tonnes last week from 550,000 tonnes in previous week, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon downgraded its estimate of Russia's December grain exports due to low water level and ice in the Azov Sea and storms in the Black Sea. Wheat prices for immediate delivery fell to $308-312 per tonne from $312-316 a week ago, it added. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 2.75 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Dry weather is expected in Russia's southern region, a major winter grain producer, this week, Sovecon said. According to it, the weather setup in the south remains far from ideal due to only 40-60% of normal precipitation in the past 30 days. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - 12,425 -175 Domestic 3rd class rbls/t rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - 25,075 +600 Sunflower seeds rbls/t rbls (Sovecon) - 75,175 +1,000 Domestic sunflower rbls/t rbls oil (Sovecon) - 31,550 Domestic soybeans rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower oil $1,140/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower oil (IKAR) $1,100/t unchanged - White +$16.1 sugar, Russia's $746.5/t south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Dec. 15: All grains: Wheat Barley Sunseeds Corn Crop, mln tonnes 159.0 15.3 105.8 24.6 13.4 Crop, as of same date 126.9 15.8 in 2021 79.1 19.0 16.1 Yield, 3.43 1.80 tonnes/hectare 3.62 3.10 5.98 Yield, as of same 2.79 1.65 date in 2021 2.84 2.41 5.58 Harvested area, 46.4 8.5 mln hectares 29.3 7.9 2.2 Harvested area, 45.4 9.6 as of same date 27.8 7.9 in 2021 2.9 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova; editing Maju Samuel)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans firm, South American weather in focus
CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Tuesday as analysts watch drought-hit Argentina after much-needed rains, though dry conditions persist. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract gained 17-3/4 cents to settle at $14.78-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT January soymeal firmed $3.30 to $452.40 a ton while January soyoil futures added 1.64 cents to end at 66.05 cents per lb. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach 1.750 million tonnes in December, according to grain export agency ANEC, down from 1.772 million tonnes forecast last week. * Brazil's soymeal exports could reach 1.523 million tonnes in December, ANEC said, down from 1.599 million tonnes in last week's forecast. * Soybean imports to the European Union during the 2022/2023 marketing year fell to 5.06 million tonnes by December 18, down from 6.08 million tonnes during the same period last year, according to official EU data. Soymeal imports dropped to 7.36 million tonnes, vs. 7.47 million tonnes a year ago. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
United Arab Emirates to host next major WTO meeting in Feb. 2024
GENEVA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The next World Trade Organization ministerial conference will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in February 2024, the global trade watchdog confirmed in a statement on Twitter on Monday. The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host the event and came to...
Agriculture Online
Ukrainian minister sees big fall in 2022 corn harvest, smaller corn area in 2023
KYIV, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's corn production could fall to 22-23 million tonnes this year from 41.9 million in 2021 because of a reduction in the harvested area caused by Russia's invasion, its agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and swathes of land in...
Agriculture Online
Dozens of merchant ships stuck off Iran as payment snags bite - sources
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West's sanctions on Iran over its...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Rains in drought-hit Argentina pressure CBOT grain, soy futures
Rain showers crossed Argentina on Friday, Saturday -firm. Recession fears add pressure to markets, analysts say. U.S. sells corn to Mexico, soy to unknown buyers - USDA. CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures slid on Monday after beneficial rains hit Argentina's drought-stricken agricultural zone, analysts said.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-WTO chief rebukes countries over stalled fishing negotiations
GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization chided countries for failing to make headway on negotiations covering fishing and agriculture because of infighting over who should lead them. The WTO broke a multi-year deal-making drought in June by clinching a series of agreements at a...
Agriculture Online
Grain shipments from Ukraine's Danube ports hit record high in 2022
KYIV, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Danube river ports have boosted grains transshipments by 42 times to an all-time high of 6.1 million tonnes so far in 2022, Ukraine's seaport authority said on Tuesday. Three small ports - Izmail, Reni and Ust-Dunaisk - offered the only maritime routes for cargo...
Agriculture Online
How 2022 lessons can help you plan for 2023 uncertainty
One thing about 2022: It wasn’t dull. Inflation. Supply issues. Crop maladies. Volatile markets keyed by turbulent weather and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Here’s a look back at 2022 and how it can help you plan for 2023. Market Mayhem. By Cassidy Walter. This year, the commodities...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans edge higher, improved S.American weather caps gains
CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained on Tuesday as traders watched South American weather, but prices did not break above resistance around $15.00 a bushel. "We’re at a key level that’s stopped this market several times," said Kristi Van Ahn-Kjeseth, chief operating officer at consulting firm Van...
Agriculture Online
Colombia lost 86,985 hectares of forest through Sept. 30 this year -report
BOGOTA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Colombia has lost 86,985 hectares (214,944 acres) of Amazon jungle in the first nine months of the year while fires burned through swathes of felled areas, a local advocacy group said on Monday. The deforestation was concentrated in 11 areas across five of the country's...
Comments / 0