Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Boxing Scene
Spence: Crawford Went About Making Avanesyan Deal Wrong Way; Still Fight 'I Really Want'
LAS VEGAS – Errol Spence Jr. is still hopeful that he’ll finally fight Terence Crawford at some point in 2023. Spence’s return to the ring has been delayed by minor injuries sustained during another car accident December 10. The undefeated, unified welterweight champion plans to fight someone other than Crawford in “April, May or June,” which means his long-discussed showdown with Crawford couldn’t happen until sometime in the second half of next year.
Boxing Scene
Spence Not Interested in Fighting Pacquiao, Compares it To Holmes Beatdown of Ali
Errol Spence Jr. thinks it would severely hurt his credibility if he fought Manny Pacquiao at this point in his career, and he has a specific historical precedent in mind to back up his claim. Talk of Spence, of Desoto, Texas, fighting Filipino legend Pacquiao cropped up recently after Pacquiao,...
Boxing Scene
Spence: ‘I Got Helluh Options, I’ll Fight Whoever; Crawford Looked Good vs. Avanesyan, KO Was Nasty’
The much-discussed bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford slipped away once Crawford opted to face David Avanesyan instead on Dec. 10. That night, Crawford scored a spectacular knockout-of-the-year contender against Avanesyan in Nebraska. Meanwhile, in the Dallas area, Spence was involved in a freak car accident involving a 14-year-old unlicensed driver. Spence’s car was totaled, and he said his leg was injured.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire arrested in Miami after allegedly punching his teenage daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami after allegedly punching and slapping his teenage daughter, police records show. Stoudemire, 40, is charged with battery, Miami Police Department records show. He denies the charges. Stoudemire allegedly entered his daughter's room in his Miami home Saturday night and accused her...
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: Whoever Training Joshua Next Will Look Good Because Next Opponent Will Be Easy
Robert Garcia is aware that people will inevitably compare him to whoever becomes the next trainer of Anthony Joshua. The veteran trainer from Southern California joined the former heavyweight champion’s team earlier this year ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in August. Garcia worked in tandem with Joshua’s longtime assistant trainer, Angel Fernandez, to help the British star land back on his feet. In the end, Usyk wound up winning again on points to retain his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Many observers felt that Joshua still showed improvement.
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera: I Was Too Slow; Martin Was The Better Guy; I Don’t Want Losing To Feel Normal
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera has worked tirelessly since he moved from the Dominican Republic to Miami five years ago in pursuit of his dream to become a lightweight world champion. When the reality of what had happened to him Saturday night hit Rivera, the 24-year-old contender cried in...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis 'Not Sleeping On, Overlooking' Garcia: 'You Saw What He Did To Colbert'
Gervonta Davis has already agreed to fight Ryan Garcia, but first, he’ll have to successfully get past a separate dance partner in Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7. Davis’ fight against Garcia – set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view event at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. – cannot be considered a tune-up or stay-busy fight for the Baltimore-based boxer by any means.
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement
It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field. "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we...
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
Boxing Scene
Team Prograis To Ramirez: You Passed Up A Title Opportunity, Zero Attempt Was Done To Strike A Deal
Jose Ramirez and his team have done their best to justify the former unified titlist passing on a guaranteed title shot. Regis Prograis and his team have a briefer and more direct response as to why the WBC junior welterweight title fight is no longer taking place. “Simply, you passed...
worldboxingnews.net
Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
Boxing Scene
Oscar Rivas Suffers Eye Injury, Out Of ESPN Main Event 1/14 With Efe Ajagba
An interesting heavyweight fight scheduled for January 14 was scrapped Wednesday. Quebec-based promoter Yvon Michel announced on Twitter that the contender he represents, Oscar Rivas, suffered an eye injury while sparring recently. On the advice of his doctor, Rivas withdrew from his 10-round fight against Efe Ajagba, which was scheduled for January 14 in Verona, New York.
Boxing Scene
Broner: 'I’m Not Just One of The Elite, I’m One of The Greats of All Times'
Adrien Broner’s career these days may be in flux, but his legacy apparently isn’t. The multiple-weight champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, isn’t too concerned that his inconsistencies in and out of the ring will have any bearing on how he is perceived in posterity. Broner will return to the sport after a nearly two-year absence on Feb. 18 against Ivan Redkach in the main event of a BLK Prime-promoted 10-round welterweight bout in Atlanta.
Rafa Garcia lost twenty percent of his blood after cutting an artery during his win at UFC Vegas 66
Rafa Garcia reportedly lost twenty percent of his blood after cutting an artery during his victory at UFC Vegas 66. It’s not uncommon to see nasty injuries at a UFC event. After all, this is mixed martial arts we’re talking about here. Many fighters, especially, have had to...
wrestlinginc.com
Rapper Believes The Bloodline Storyline Is Struggling
One rapper believes that WWE is struggling with the next step in The Bloodline storyline. The Bloodline is widely regarded as the top faction in WWE with the best storyline. Even so, there is always room for criticism. Appearing on "Cheap Heat," rapper Sean "Smoke DZA" Pompey, admitted he wishes WWE would've done one thing differently with the story.
Comments / 0