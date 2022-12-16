ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Boxing Scene

Spence: Crawford Went About Making Avanesyan Deal Wrong Way; Still Fight 'I Really Want'

LAS VEGAS – Errol Spence Jr. is still hopeful that he’ll finally fight Terence Crawford at some point in 2023. Spence’s return to the ring has been delayed by minor injuries sustained during another car accident December 10. The undefeated, unified welterweight champion plans to fight someone other than Crawford in “April, May or June,” which means his long-discussed showdown with Crawford couldn’t happen until sometime in the second half of next year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Spence: ‘I Got Helluh Options, I’ll Fight Whoever; Crawford Looked Good vs. Avanesyan, KO Was Nasty’

The much-discussed bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford slipped away once Crawford opted to face David Avanesyan instead on Dec. 10. That night, Crawford scored a spectacular knockout-of-the-year contender against Avanesyan in Nebraska. Meanwhile, in the Dallas area, Spence was involved in a freak car accident involving a 14-year-old unlicensed driver. Spence’s car was totaled, and he said his leg was injured.
NEBRASKA STATE
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
ComicBook

Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release

Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
Boxing Scene

Robert Garcia: Whoever Training Joshua Next Will Look Good Because Next Opponent Will Be Easy

Robert Garcia is aware that people will inevitably compare him to whoever becomes the next trainer of Anthony Joshua. The veteran trainer from Southern California joined the former heavyweight champion’s team earlier this year ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in August. Garcia worked in tandem with Joshua’s longtime assistant trainer, Angel Fernandez, to help the British star land back on his feet. In the end, Usyk wound up winning again on points to retain his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Many observers felt that Joshua still showed improvement.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis 'Not Sleeping On, Overlooking' Garcia: 'You Saw What He Did To Colbert'

Gervonta Davis has already agreed to fight Ryan Garcia, but first, he’ll have to successfully get past a separate dance partner in Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7. Davis’ fight against Garcia – set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view event at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. – cannot be considered a tune-up or stay-busy fight for the Baltimore-based boxer by any means.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement

It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field. "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we...
AUGUSTA, GA
worldboxingnews.net

Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
Boxing Scene

Oscar Rivas Suffers Eye Injury, Out Of ESPN Main Event 1/14 With Efe Ajagba

An interesting heavyweight fight scheduled for January 14 was scrapped Wednesday. Quebec-based promoter Yvon Michel announced on Twitter that the contender he represents, Oscar Rivas, suffered an eye injury while sparring recently. On the advice of his doctor, Rivas withdrew from his 10-round fight against Efe Ajagba, which was scheduled for January 14 in Verona, New York.
VERONA, NY
Boxing Scene

Broner: 'I’m Not Just One of The Elite, I’m One of The Greats of All Times'

Adrien Broner’s career these days may be in flux, but his legacy apparently isn’t. The multiple-weight champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, isn’t too concerned that his inconsistencies in and out of the ring will have any bearing on how he is perceived in posterity. Broner will return to the sport after a nearly two-year absence on Feb. 18 against Ivan Redkach in the main event of a BLK Prime-promoted 10-round welterweight bout in Atlanta.
OHIO STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Rapper Believes The Bloodline Storyline Is Struggling

One rapper believes that WWE is struggling with the next step in The Bloodline storyline. The Bloodline is widely regarded as the top faction in WWE with the best storyline. Even so, there is always room for criticism. Appearing on "Cheap Heat," rapper Sean "Smoke DZA" Pompey, admitted he wishes WWE would've done one thing differently with the story.

