Read full article on original website
Related
Woah! The Jersey Shore Mystery of the Christmas Tree on the Bay
We all love a good mystery and maybe this is not a huge mystery, but it is kinda fun to figure out the answer to this particular case, which occurred right here at the Jersey Shore, in Ocean County. In fact, there might be a quick answer, but we are...
Get Cold For A Good Cause At The 2023 Polar Bear Plunge In Seaside Heights, NJ
These are some of the best events around in my opinion, and when it all goes to support a fantastic cause, it's even better. Picture this; it's a brisk winter morning, the high temperature for the day is 28 degrees and the ocean temperature is a balmy 40 degrees. Despite...
Love It! List of Toms River, NJ Houses Decorated With Christmas Lights
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I am such a nerd when it comes to Christmas lights. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
Awesome! Let’s Track Santa From the North Pole to Ocean County, NJ
This is something we all look forward to every year. It's the official Norad Santa Tracker. We didn't have this when I was a kid. There are so many Santa trackers out there, and pretty much every one of them started on December 1st. Throughout the years, I always loved the Norad Santa Tracker.
These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey
Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore
ASBURY PARK, NJ – You would never think about spending Christmas at the Jersey Shore, but a holiday staycation is a great one-day getaway from the hustle and bustle of the cities, even for locals. If you’re looking for a festive and fun place to spend Christmas this year? The Jersey Shore has a lot to offer. From great food and shopping to fun activities and attractions, here are five great Christmas destinations down the shore. Long Branch Long Branch is a great Christmas destination in New Jersey. This historic town is located at the Jersey Shore, and it is The post Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and it was easy to literally buy the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel
New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
Scungilli – an Italian American Christmas staple – has unique New Jersey history
Have you ever tried scungilli? The meat of whelks caught off the coast of New Jersey has been a staple of the Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes” for generations of Italian American families in the northeast.
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
Yum! Where to Get the Best Amazing Apple Pie in New Jersey
So let's talk about a delicious subject this time around, pie. One of my favorite desserts is pie and one of the best flavors is of course "apple" which I'm sure is a fan favorite. So let's find out where to get the best "apple" pie in New Jersey, according to Love Food.
10 Mexican Restaurants from the Jersey Shore Made the Best of NJ List
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
At-risk beach in Monmouth County, NJ about to get pumped with sand
LONG BRANCH — A New Jersey beach that's considered to be one of the most vulnerable to storms is about to get the makeover it needs. Beach replenishment in the Elberon section of Long Branch is expected to begin in the new year and wrap up by March 1, officials announced on Tuesday.
Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate
As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
Enormous Crowds by Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Are Out of Control
This is why people avoid tourist traps!
Ocean County, NJ Mayors express strong concern and opposition to Offshore Wind Farms
There are several offshore wind turbines along the southern part of the Jersey Shore in Atlantic City, but with word circulating hinting at the idea of Offshore Wind Farms coming to Ocean County, there are mayors looking to nip the proposal in the bud right now. Concern Number One: Optics.
Crane flips over on South Jersey road, driver uninjured
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 60-ton hydraulic crane truck overturned early Tuesday afternoon, causing a car to hit a tree as its driver tried to get out of the way. Gloucester Township police said the initial investigation determined the crane truck’s extension arm became dislodged around 1:35 p.m. while traveling on Little Gloucester Road in the area of Golfview Drive. The arm struck a utility line brace pole, which was knocked down.
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0