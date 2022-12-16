ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Love It! List of Toms River, NJ Houses Decorated With Christmas Lights

You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I am such a nerd when it comes to Christmas lights. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey

Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore

ASBURY PARK, NJ – You would never think about spending Christmas at the Jersey Shore, but a holiday staycation is a great one-day getaway from the hustle and bustle of the cities, even for locals. If you’re looking for a festive and fun place to spend Christmas this year? The Jersey Shore has a lot to offer. From great food and shopping to fun activities and attractions, here are five great Christmas destinations down the shore. Long Branch Long Branch is a great Christmas destination in New Jersey. This historic town is located at the Jersey Shore, and it is The post Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New York Post

NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel

New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
92.7 WOBM

Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate

As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Crane flips over on South Jersey road, driver uninjured

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 60-ton hydraulic crane truck overturned early Tuesday afternoon, causing a car to hit a tree as its driver tried to get out of the way. Gloucester Township police said the initial investigation determined the crane truck’s extension arm became dislodged around 1:35 p.m. while traveling on Little Gloucester Road in the area of Golfview Drive. The arm struck a utility line brace pole, which was knocked down.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore

Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy