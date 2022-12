Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back who made “the Immaculate Reception” — voted the NFL’s greatest play of all time — and won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died early Wednesday. He was 72. His son told the Associated Press that Harris died overnight but did not give other details. Fifty years ago this week, Harris was a rookie when he caught “The Immaculate Reception” in a playoff game against the Oakland Raiders. Pittsburgh was trailing 7-6 with time running out when quarterback Terry Bradshaw’s desperation pass deflected off either Steelers receiver Frenchy Fuqua and/or Raiders defender...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO