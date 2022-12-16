ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday.  The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states from booting people off Medicaid. The Biden […]
Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico next month for North American leaders summit, White House officials said Tuesday. Biden will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 9-10. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the leaders will discuss economic stability, security and immigration, among other topics.
Zelensky planning to visit US Capitol in person on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday, sources confirmed to The Hill.  The visit is not set stone, but hinges on security, according to a second source familiar with the planning. The media leaks, the source said, are “not helping.”  Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) confirmed the plans […]

