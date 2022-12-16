ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat

GOP senators had a message for a group of current and incoming House Republicans threatening to stop any bill supported by someone who votes for the omnibus spending package in its tracks: We don’t care. Thirteen Republican representatives and representatives-elect on Monday sent a letter calling for any legislative...
Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Trump referral: What laws the Jan. 6 panel says were broken

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee on Monday urged the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump for four different crimes — actions that touch not only the former president’s efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election but also his behavior during last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
