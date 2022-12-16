ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 15, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
 5 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Olivia Corson scored 19 points to lead Normal Community to a 47-27 win over visiting Washington in a battle of unbeaten girls basketball teams on Thursday.

Normal Community improves to 10-0 with the win. Washington (9-1) was led by Claire McDougall’s 12 points.

Notre Dame beat Manual and Fieldcrest won at Ridgeview. Both teams improves to 11-0 on the season.

Other girls basketball winners Thursday included Dunlap, Morton, Lewistown, and Illini Bluffs.

