Oregon State

KGW

Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns

SALEM, Ore. — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon's GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Heads of two Oregon agencies stepping down as Gov.-elect Tina Kotek prepares to take office

The directors of two more state agencies confirmed this week that they will step down in early January as Governor-elect Tina Kotek takes office. The resignations of Oregon Department of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps and Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack come a month after Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announced he would also be stepping down at the end of Governor Kate Brown’s term.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

REACTION TO HEARD RESIGNATION CONTINUES

Reaction continues to come in to State Senator Dallas Heard’s announcement that he is resigning from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. State Representative Christine Goodwin said, “Dallas Heard is a friend and colleague and I’ve appreciated the conversations we’ve had about serving in the Legislature”. Goodwin said, “He holds to his principled beliefs, despite the pressure to do otherwise. I understand the demands and stresses on family in doing the work of a Legislator and being away from home so much. It was a tough decision to retire his seat and I respect placing his young family as a priority in his life”.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
btimesherald.com

Ban on Measure 114 to stay in effect

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Burns, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio ruled that he would continue a temporary restraining order on Measure 114 (M114) until he receives notice from the state on the new permit system to purchase a firearm in the state of Oregon. M114 passed...
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Controlling Gun Rights | Constitution Corner

Oregon voters narrowly adopted Measure 114, a gun control measure that limits gun purchases and magazine size. The state courts are embroiled in a constitutional conflict. Find out what happened and what’s in this episode of Constitution Corner. We would like to thank the John Birch Society for letting...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

After report on toxic salmon in Columbia River, Northwest lawmakers call for action

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network. State and federal lawmakers in the Pacific Northwest, as well as the region’s tribal leaders, are calling for environmental policy changes and increased funding to address toxic contamination in salmon following an investigation by Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica. Salmon is a pillar of tribal diets and culture, often served at ceremonies and largely considered a medicine.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE

Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
OREGON STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban

Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
ILLINOIS STATE
newsnationnow.com

Rising overdoses bring Oregon’s drug laws into question

(NewsNation) — An increase in overdose deaths in Oregon has drawn renewed attention to the state’s law decriminalization of certain drugs. Oregon passed a measure in 2020 to decriminalize drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The measure also redirected tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund addiction services.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Immorality of killing includes abortion

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the death sentence of 17 convicted felons. Her reasons:. “Unlike previous commutations I’ve granted to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary growth and rehabilitation, this commutation is not based on any rehabilitative efforts by the individuals on death row,” Brown said. “Instead, it reflects the recognition that the death penalty is immoral. It is an irreversible punishment that does not allow for correction; is wasteful of taxpayer dollars; does not make communities safer; and cannot be and never has been administered fairly and equitably.”
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Homeless Number On The Rise

(Portland, OR) — Homelessness in Oregon increased 22-percent this year compared to 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report which estimated the number of homeless people on a single night last January was 14-thousand-655. The number of homeless youths declined 19-percent over the last two years.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110

LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
LA GRANDE, OR

