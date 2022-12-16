Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Oregon Grapevine: Peter DeFazio, Representative of Oregon's 4th Congressional District
On this special edition of Oregon Grapevine, a conversation with Peter DeFazio as he ends his 36-year career as Representative of Oregon's 4th Congressional District. In this interview DeFazio shares some highlights of his time in Congress and looks ahead to what's next.
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns
SALEM, Ore. — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon's GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas...
Heads of two Oregon agencies stepping down as Gov.-elect Tina Kotek prepares to take office
The directors of two more state agencies confirmed this week that they will step down in early January as Governor-elect Tina Kotek takes office. The resignations of Oregon Department of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps and Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack come a month after Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announced he would also be stepping down at the end of Governor Kate Brown’s term.
kqennewsradio.com
REACTION TO HEARD RESIGNATION CONTINUES
Reaction continues to come in to State Senator Dallas Heard’s announcement that he is resigning from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. State Representative Christine Goodwin said, “Dallas Heard is a friend and colleague and I’ve appreciated the conversations we’ve had about serving in the Legislature”. Goodwin said, “He holds to his principled beliefs, despite the pressure to do otherwise. I understand the demands and stresses on family in doing the work of a Legislator and being away from home so much. It was a tough decision to retire his seat and I respect placing his young family as a priority in his life”.
Kate Brown diversified Oregon’s bench; challengers ousted 3 judges
When Gov. Kate Brown appointed Chanpone Sinlapasai to the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench in September 2021, Sinlapasai became the first ethnic Lao judge in the United States. The judge’s milestone reflected a deliberate change under Brown. As governor, Brown made the point of diversifying Oregon’s judiciary. Of her...
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
btimesherald.com
Ban on Measure 114 to stay in effect
On Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Burns, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio ruled that he would continue a temporary restraining order on Measure 114 (M114) until he receives notice from the state on the new permit system to purchase a firearm in the state of Oregon. M114 passed...
State Sen. Dallas Heard -- former leader of Oregon GOP -- resigns in middle of term
A Republican state senator who once led Oregon’s GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas Heard, a lawmaker...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Controlling Gun Rights | Constitution Corner
Oregon voters narrowly adopted Measure 114, a gun control measure that limits gun purchases and magazine size. The state courts are embroiled in a constitutional conflict. Find out what happened and what’s in this episode of Constitution Corner. We would like to thank the John Birch Society for letting...
klcc.org
After report on toxic salmon in Columbia River, Northwest lawmakers call for action
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network. State and federal lawmakers in the Pacific Northwest, as well as the region’s tribal leaders, are calling for environmental policy changes and increased funding to address toxic contamination in salmon following an investigation by Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica. Salmon is a pillar of tribal diets and culture, often served at ceremonies and largely considered a medicine.
kqennewsradio.com
SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE
Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
Andrea Salinas on being the first to represent Oregon’s 6th district
Oregon Representative-Elect Andrea Salinas has spent her life in politics.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban
Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
newsnationnow.com
Rising overdoses bring Oregon’s drug laws into question
(NewsNation) — An increase in overdose deaths in Oregon has drawn renewed attention to the state’s law decriminalization of certain drugs. Oregon passed a measure in 2020 to decriminalize drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The measure also redirected tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund addiction services.
Readers respond: Immorality of killing includes abortion
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the death sentence of 17 convicted felons. Her reasons:. “Unlike previous commutations I’ve granted to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary growth and rehabilitation, this commutation is not based on any rehabilitative efforts by the individuals on death row,” Brown said. “Instead, it reflects the recognition that the death penalty is immoral. It is an irreversible punishment that does not allow for correction; is wasteful of taxpayer dollars; does not make communities safer; and cannot be and never has been administered fairly and equitably.”
KXL
Oregon Homeless Number On The Rise
(Portland, OR) — Homelessness in Oregon increased 22-percent this year compared to 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report which estimated the number of homeless people on a single night last January was 14-thousand-655. The number of homeless youths declined 19-percent over the last two years.
Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws
Lindon-based Crumbl Cookies was found to violate child labor laws in several of their Utah locations by the U.S. Department of Labor.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Counties release recount results in 3rd Congressional District race between Gluesenkamp Perez, Kent
Several counties have released the results of their recounts in the race between Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Cowlitz County, which held its recount Wednesday, found one additional vote for Gluesenkamp Perez and one vote for Kent. Clark County, which had...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
KDRV
Oregon denies petition to stop coyote killing contests, starts rulemaking process
PORTLAND, Ore. -- A petition to Oregon's Fish and Wildlife Commission is getting a few reactions, including a denial. The Humane Society of the United States led a group of animal rights advocates in a petition of the Commission to end coyote killing contests in Oregon. The Commission denied the petition late yesterday.
