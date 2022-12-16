Read full article on original website
Century Square to welcome new brunch restaurant to eatery lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new brunch restaurant is set to join the lineup of eateries in Century Square in College Station, according to a press release from real estate investment and development firm Midway. The new location joining the array of restaurants and shops is called Uptown Brunch,...
Twin City Mission is opening their doors for the homeless this winter
BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is working with local organizations to provide a list of warming centers and shelters available this winter. As temperatures drop below freezing, homeless individuals will need places to turn to. Twin City Community Relations Director Ron Crozier laid out the non-profit's plan...
Over 100 Hours: Search for Tanner Hoang continues
CALDWELL, Texas — As the search for Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang, passes the 100-hour mark since he's been reported missing, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KAGS that it is stepping in to try and help locate the 22-year-old. Hoang went missing on Friday, Dec. 16...
Kiddie Academy of Bryan and College Station give back this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Children from the Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan helped donate food items and gifts this holiday season. Together, they donated over 400 food items to the Brazos County Food Drive. In addition, the Kiddie Academy of College Station hosted a...
Brazos community shows solidarity in finding missing Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thousands of people are coming together in hopes of trying to find missing Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang. Shortly after the 22-year-old was reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 18 by College Station Police, community members, including Hoang's family and friends, started a Facebook group to help with their mission.
Pastor: Fire inside A&M United Methodist Church will not affect Christmas weekend services
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters on Monday afternoon responded to an electrical fire inside A&M United Methodist Church in the 400 block of University Drive in the Northgate area. From the street, light smoke could be seen coming out of the building just after 2 p.m. Firefighters were able...
VIP Intel: Post-visit update on 5-star Texas A&M commit David Hicks
The Early Signing Period for the class of 2023 is only a few days away. From Wednesday to Friday, prospects around the country may ink with their schools of choice. Texas A&M currently has 13 pledges in the class but the Maroon and White are working to add a number of additions from now until Wednesday. And they hosted many of those prospects over the weekend on officials.
Robertson County drought disaster declaration extended through Jan. 13, 2023
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County has revealed that their disaster declaration related to drought conditions has been extended through Jan. 13, 2023. The previous disaster declaration was set to expire on Friday, Dec. 16. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
A home for the holidays: BISD chooses family for home build project
BRYAN, Texas — They say nothing is like sleeping in your own bed, but as the new year approaches, a local school district is building a family's dream home for 2023. In a special board meeting on Thursday, the Bryan Independent School District announced that they will be building a home for the Quinterro-Mendez family. It's been in the works for a year now, with Bryan ISD partnering with the BCS Habitat for Humanity to build a home for this family in need.
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued several FREEZE WARNINGS across the Brazos Valley. The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening. Now is the...
Brazos Valley holiday happenings: Dec. 16 - Dec. 18
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In need of some things to keep your holiday spirit merry? Check out these things happening in the Brazos Valley this upcoming weekend. The city of Bryan needs your help! Santa's reindeer have escaped the North Pole and found their way into different Bryan recreational facilities and parks. If you find all nine reindeer and prove that you've found them through a QR code form, you'll be entered into a prize drawing that will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Be sure to use the clues that Santa's elves have provided as well!
Oldham Goodwin buys Meals on Wheels building in Bryan, seeks several improvements
BRYAN, Texas — Oldham Goodwin Group announced that, along with other local businesses, it will be buying the Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels building at 203 West 30th Street in Bryan. Oldham Goodwin is receiving help from its investors to buy the building, make several improvements and keep the...
Santa's Wonderland is showing how Christmas is done the Texas way
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The holidays are truly here, as activity at the largest Christmas displays in Texas, Santa's Wonderland, is abuzz with visitors coming in from local and out of town. "There's a lot of good food and there's a lot of good lights to look at," a...
Patriot PAWS helps Texas A&M grad find the perfect furry friend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Patriot PAWS of Aggieland has helped Texas A&M Veterinary Sciences graduate, Dominique Brasel, unite with the perfect furry friend, a Service Dog named Caliber. Patriot PAWS provides Service Dogs to disabled veterans and those who suffer from mobile disabilities and PTSD at no cost. In...
Former Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society finds a new role with the American Red Cross
BRYAN, Texas — The Heart of Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross announces that Jennifer Young will be its new Executive Director beginning Dec. 19. Young announced last week that she would be stepping down from her Executive Director position at Aggieland Humane Society. Prior to working for...
City of College Station announces holiday schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
Downtown Bryan Holiday Contest winners announced
BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan announced the winners from the Downtown Holiday Stoll & Lighted Parade and the Window Decorating Contest on Thursday, Dec. 8. For this year's parade, the theme was "The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan." Floats participating in the parade were judged on design, execution and...
The Salvation Army is handing out 2,800 gifts to kids in Bryan/College Station
BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army in Bryan/College Station is ready to hand out more than 2,800 gifts to families in the Angel Tree program on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16. Since Nov. 12, volunteers from the community have been working diligently to get everything ready for...
Aggieland Humane Society's 12 Strays of Christmas is looking to bring discounted pet adoptions to families this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This holiday season, the Aggieland Humane Society is hosting their 12 Strays for Christmas offer where 12 select pets each day will be available for adoption for only $12 until Dec. 23rd. According to the APSCA, "Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters...
