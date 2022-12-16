Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
'We're real prepared' | Metro Atlanta homeowners brace for Georgia's flash freeze
ATLANTA — The temperature is dropping fast and as it does, there are three main things people should protect: Pipes, plants and pets. People in metro Atlanta are also preparing in their own way. “I’m just bundling up cooking some soup,” Oscar Brown said as he loaded up his...
Johns Creek shooting suspect found dead
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in Johns Creek earlier this week has been found dead. Johns Creek Police Department announced Abdul Batin Rashid was found dead in Sandy Springs around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He died "from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot," according to a release from the agency.
Commissioner wants community to protect children after violent year in Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More people have been killed in Fulton County so far this year than all of 2021, according to the Fulton County medical examiner. So far, there have been 264 homicides this year. Last year, there was 259. And in the last few weeks, those grim...
Friends raise money for woman shot by ex-boyfriend in Johns Creek home
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. Two friends are coming together to help raise money for their close friend after an ex-boyfriend showed up and shot her and her current boyfriend. It happed on December 19. Police with...
Metro Atlanta temperatures could fall in the teens this holiday weekend
ATLANTA — Temperatures in Atlanta are steadily dropping all week into the holiday weekend, with forecasts predicting below-freeing temperatures in the south for an extended period of time. When will it be the coldest?. The coldest temperatures will begin from this coming Friday to Monday, with a cold snap...
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
Apartment fire in northwest Atlanta, firefighters on scene
ATLANTA — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood. The fire started at a two-story complex off Oliver Street in northwest Atlanta. No one is inside the units impacted, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue. Currently, firefighters do not believe anyone was...
Korean fried chicken restaurant on Buford Highway closing Jan. 1
ATLANTA — Another local restaurant in Atlanta is closing its doors at the beginning of the year due to rising costs. Hello Chicken announced on Instagram that they would have their last day of service on Jan. 1. The Korean fried chicken restaurant on Buford Highway is a woman-owned...
Officer injured during police chase in Cobb County, 2 suspects still wanted
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are searching for two suspects after an officer was injured during a police chase Wednesday morning. The chase happened around 2:30 a.m. when officers received several reports of possible car break-ins near the Vining's RiverVue Apartments, which is off River Parkway.
Flames erupt in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood | What we know
ATLANTA — A large fire broke out in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood near Midtown early Tuesday morning. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the blaze on Morningside Drive which appeared to be behind a home. The battalion chief on scene told 11Alive that an RV caught fire and spread to a...
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
Overturned truck briefly shuts down multiple lanes of I-85 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple lanes were closed on I-85 northbound in DeKalb County Tuesday morning due to an overturned truck. All lanes have since reopened. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene and captured footage of the vehicle on its side. Right now, there is no word on any...
Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
Police issue Mattie's Call Alert for missing baby in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued for a missing baby boy in Clayton County. Police responded to the 8100 block of Kylie Court in Riverdale on Tuesday in reference to a "missing person call." When officers arrived, they learned the mom gave the child,...
DeKalb detention officer fired and arrested for stealing from Walmart
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer at the DeKalb Jail was fired on the job after he was arrested on shoplifting charges by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. According to the office, the 38-year-old, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County "on several occasions." He was taken into custody at the DeKalb Sheriff's Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road
ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
Crash with multiple vehicles creates slow down on I-985 in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 985 south were briefly shut down in Gwinnett County Monday, just north of Buford Drive, due to a "serious injury accident." Gwinnett County Police said its officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash where a car, traveling at high speed, struck the rear of an SUV, causing it to overturn onto the west shoulder.
Man wanted after pair shot in Jones Creek, considered armed and dangerous
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police released more information about a man believed to have shot two people, one of them being his ex-girlfriend. Police suspect that Abdul Rashid is responsible for the shooting. Investigators said Rashid was initially driving a black Nissan, but now believe he may be driving a dark gray 2011 BMW 550 with Georgia tag CTN3088.
Latest fatal shooting of teens again rattles Atlanta families, officials
Three weeks after a 12- and 15-year-old were fatally shot near Atlantic Station, gun violence has claimed the lives of two more of Atlanta’s children.
