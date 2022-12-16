ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11Alive

Johns Creek shooting suspect found dead

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in Johns Creek earlier this week has been found dead. Johns Creek Police Department announced Abdul Batin Rashid was found dead in Sandy Springs around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He died "from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot," according to a release from the agency.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Apartment fire in northwest Atlanta, firefighters on scene

ATLANTA — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood. The fire started at a two-story complex off Oliver Street in northwest Atlanta. No one is inside the units impacted, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue. Currently, firefighters do not believe anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

DeKalb detention officer fired and arrested for stealing from Walmart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer at the DeKalb Jail was fired on the job after he was arrested on shoplifting charges by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. According to the office, the 38-year-old, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County "on several occasions." He was taken into custody at the DeKalb Sheriff's Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man wanted after pair shot in Jones Creek, considered armed and dangerous

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police released more information about a man believed to have shot two people, one of them being his ex-girlfriend. Police suspect that Abdul Rashid is responsible for the shooting. Investigators said Rashid was initially driving a black Nissan, but now believe he may be driving a dark gray 2011 BMW 550 with Georgia tag CTN3088.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
