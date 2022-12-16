DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer at the DeKalb Jail was fired on the job after he was arrested on shoplifting charges by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. According to the office, the 38-year-old, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County "on several occasions." He was taken into custody at the DeKalb Sheriff's Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO