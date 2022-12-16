ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMBC.com

KCPD: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE:. Lee has been found safe. Thank you to everyone who shared his information. Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Lee Smith was last seen Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the area of NW 60th St and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man shot, killed overnight in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting after being called to a home around midnight. Police said officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue after someone called 911 saying a person had been shot at that location.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Dangerously cold temperatures later this week pose risk to pets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued awinter storm watch for the Kansas City area through Friday. Our forecast for the next several days calls for decreasing temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and even blizzard-like conditions. Area shelters have a warning for pet owners: Even the best...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Patchy freezing fog possible through the morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Light, patchy freezing fog is possible through this morning, but impacts are not expected. Cold and cloudy this afternoon. High 27. Cloudy and a few degrees above freezing Wednesday. High 34. Winter Storm begins Wednesday night with lasting impacts through Christmas weekend. The heaviest of the snow will fall between midnight Thursday and early Thursday afternoon. Snow tapers off by the end of the day on Thursday. Widespread snowfall of 2’’ to 4’’ can be expected with some locally higher amounts, though measuring will be difficult due to the dry and blowing nature of the snow. A combination of bitter cold and 40+ mph gusts during the height of the storm will lead to greatly reduced visibilities and dangerous conditions for those venturing outdoors. Temperatures will rapidly falling into the single digits Thursday morning and continue to fall below zero Thursday afternoon. Wind chills during this time will drop down between -10 and -20. Areas of blowing snow will last through Friday making travel difficult with bouts of reduced visibilities, however it’s the extreme cold that will have the greatest impact. Wind chills Friday morning will drop down between -25 and -35 and remain well below zero through the remainder of Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon will struggle to climb just a few degrees above 0. Wind chills Saturday morning will once again be dangerously low dropping between -15 and -25 with actual temperatures below 0. Scattered clouds and sunshine won’t be enough to shake the extreme cold Saturday afternoon with wind chills remaining below zero and actual temperatures only reaching into the single digits. Wind chills and actual temperatures will continue to remain below zero Christmas morning, though some improvement may be felt Christmas Day with temperatures climbing into the teens.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Winter Storm Warning ahead of Thursday storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy today, but above freezing. High 35. Arctic air, howling north wind and snow arrives overnight. The snowiest time will be between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday. During this period, north winds gusting 35-40 mph combined with falling and blowing snow could reduce visibility between ¼ and ½ mile – near blizzard conditions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas governor announces three-part plan to lower taxes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday announced a three-part plan to reduce taxes. Kelly, appearing at a grocery store in Johnson County, spelled out all three phases. The first phase would fade out taxes on items like diapers and feminine hygiene products. The second phase...
KANSAS STATE

