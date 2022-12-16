Read full article on original website
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
Jerry Lee Swigert of Perry
Jerry Lee Swigert, 74, of Perry and formerly of Des Moines passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the King’s Garden of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Perry, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.
Arkansan allegedly threatens to rape Waukee woman
An Arkansas woman was charged with harassment Tuesday after allegedly threatening to rape a Waukee woman. Trisha Marie Pfluger, 40, of 3 Hartfield Lane, Benton, Arkansas, was charged with first-degree harassment. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 35000 block of Burgundy Circle in Waukee, where the victim...
Perry teenager allegedly assaults teenage sister
A Perry teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his teenage sister. Jean Paul Paulino Tejeda, 18, of 2907 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Warford Street, where an officer of the Perry Police...
Perry Middle School Christmas concert brings joy to world
The Perry Middle School staged its annual Christmas concert Tuesday night, pleasing the audience at the Perry Performing Arts Center with the following songs:. Sixth grade choir: “Ring the Bells at Christmas” by Julie Knowles. Sixth grade choice and seventh grade Treble Clef choir: “Barn Dance” by Richard...
De Soto woman allegedly harasses ex-husband’s ex-wife
A De Soto woman was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an incident Dec. 15 in which she allegedly sent her ex-husband’s ex-wife an ambiguous text message. Amy Lorraine Frohn, 42, of 208 Locust St., De Soto, was arrested on a warrant for third-degree harassment.
Jeanne Putman of Des Moines
Jeanne Putman, 98, of Des Moines and formerly of Perry passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Life Center Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren near Adel. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 26 from 2-4 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Adel.
Troubles follow Adel man to De Soto with drunk-driving arrest
A De Soto man who accidentally shot himself in the hand last month in Adel was arrested Monday on suspicion of drunk driving. Adam Leigh Livingston, 45, of 812 Dallas St., De Soto, was charged with second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of...
Des Moines man allegedly assaults West Des Moines woman
A Des Moines man was arrested Monday night after allegedly assaulting a West Des Moines woman in the course of a domestic dispute. Shane Steven Myers, 32, of 6000 Creston Ave., Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 9000...
Adel man arrested for making false reports to law enforcement
An Adel man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Saturday after allegedly making false claims about his noisy neighbors. Thomas Jay Lilley, 50, of 905 Bryan St., Adel, was charged with third-degree harassment. The incident began about 2:15 a.m. Dec. 14, when Lilley called Dallas County 911 and said...
Perry Police Report December 21
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Jean Paul Paulino Tejeda, 18, of 2907 Warford St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Dallas Center man arrested after allegedly ‘pushing, smacking’ woman
A Dallas Center man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a Dallas Center woman. Dennis Leland Felt, 79, of 20175 W Ave., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 20100 block of W Avenue, where...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A minor driver was traveling in the 15000 block of Iowa Highway 141 when the driver lost control due to weather conditions, and the vehicle crossed the median and struck a vehicle, driven by Zachary Cole of Woodward. No injuries were reported. Damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $7,000, and damage to Cole’s vehicle was estimated at $16,000. The minor driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
Adel man arrested after cocking gun during dispute with neighbor
An Adel man was arrested Sunday after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute with his neighbor. Carter Dean Slater, 21, of 618 Court St., Adel, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Court Street, where...
Minburn office of Minburn Communications to close for remodel
MINBURN, Iowa — Starting Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Minburn Communications office at 416 Chestnut St. in Minburn will be temporarily closed for remodeling, the company announced Tuesday. All staff and operations will relocate to the Woodward office at 100 S. Main St. in Woodward during the project. The rural...
City announces holiday closures, schedule changes
The Perry City Hall issued its 2022 Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedules Tuesday morning. All Perry city offices and the Perry Water Works office will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. The McCreary Community Building will be closed Dec. 24-26. Note: Members age 18 and up can still use...
Schools to dismiss two hours early Thursday for Christmas break
All schools in the Perry Community School District will dismiss two hours early Thursday, Dec. 22 for the Christmas break, the district announced Monday. Classes will resume Wednesday, Jan. 4. For more information, contact your student’s school building office.
City asks residents’ assistance with big winter storm due
With a major winter storm predicted to hit Perry on Wednesday, the leadership of the Perry Public Works Department issued a few reminders Tuesday about some things residents and businesses can do to help the city workers work as safely and efficiently as possible. Plowing and Vehicles:. Please do not...
NWS issues winter storm watch mid-week through Christmas Eve
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a winter storm watch for the Perry area from Thursday morning through late Friday night, with blizzard conditions and extremely cold temperatures likely. Snow and blowing snow and winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph will produce blizzard conditions...
Blizzard waning in effect from noon Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Perry area from Thursday at noon until Saturday at 6 a.m. This warning was issued in addition to the winter storm warning now in effect until noon Thursday. Snow is beginning Wednesday afternoon and will continue intermittently through early...
