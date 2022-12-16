To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A minor driver was traveling in the 15000 block of Iowa Highway 141 when the driver lost control due to weather conditions, and the vehicle crossed the median and struck a vehicle, driven by Zachary Cole of Woodward. No injuries were reported. Damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $7,000, and damage to Cole’s vehicle was estimated at $16,000. The minor driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO