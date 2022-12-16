Local Roundup: Adrian wrestlers sweep; Blissfield girls, BD boys win

Adrian swept Pinckney (63-18) and Dexter (70-8) Thursday in an SEC-Wrestling tri-meet.

Chase Henline had two pins to lead the Maples.

"It feels good," said head coach Nick Conklin. "It’s the first SEC meet of the year and our guys were ready to go and they showed it and you couldn’t ask for more and we’re looking forward to what we’re going to do this coming season after break."

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blissfield 63, Clinton 17

At Clinton, the Royals held the Redwolves to just six field goals and three free throws in a lock-down defensive effort. No player on Clinton scored more than one basket,

Julia White and Avery Collins combined for 29 points for the Royals, who led 28-6 after the first quarter and 47-8 at halftime.

Through six games, Blissfield is allowing just 21.1 points a game.

Top Performers

Julia White (Blissfield) scored 15 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and had three blocked shots.

Avery Collins (Blissfield) scored 14 points, had five assists and four steals.

Leigh Wyman (Blissfield) had seven assists.

Up Next

Blissfield (6-0) is at Napoleon Friday. Clinton (2-2) plays Canton Prep Tuesday.

Columbia Central 52, Onsted 22

The Wildcats were shutout in the first quarter and lost to the Golden Eagles in an LCAA contest.

Onsted outscored Columbia Central 11-8 in the second quarter, but the Golden Eagles expanded the lead in the second half.

Top performers

Karlie Kimerer (Onsted) scored 6 points and had six rebounds.

JayElle Christian (Onsted) had 12 rebounds and three steals.

Up next

Onsted (1-3) is at Madison Wednesday.

Hudson 33, Hillsdale 28

At Hillsdale, the Tigers improved to 5-1 on the season with contributions from several players.

Dinah Horwath scored nine of her points in the third quarter to help give the Tigers an advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Top performers

Dinah Horwath (Hudson) scored 11 points and had three steals.

Keely Hinzman grabbed 15 rebounds and had five steals to go with her seven points.

Lauren Hill (Hudson) had 12 rebounds, three blocked shots and scored five points.

Taylor Kopin (Hudson) had seven rebounds, six points and three steals.

Coach Thoughts

Anthony Barron, Hudson: “I liked the way we battled Hillsdale down the stretch and came out on top. Sometimes teams need those ugly wins to build confidence for the future.”

Up Next

Hudson (5-1) is at Concord Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Britton Deerfield 71, Morenci 61

Logan Shiels and Colin Johnson combined for 53 points for the Patriots, who won for the first time this season.

Shiels hit 16 of 18 free throws in the game and was nine of 10 in the fourth quarter.

Morenci was down 35-26 at halftime and 51-27 going into the fourth quarter but battled back as Shamus Alcock scored 11 points and Bryson Bachelder 9 in the fourth quarter.

Top performers

Logan Shiels (BD) scored 27 points.

Colin Johnson (BD) scored 26 points.

Bryson Bachelder (Morenci) scored 21 points.

Shamus Alcock (Morenci) scored 17 points.

Up next

Morenci (1-3) hosts Dundee Tuesday. BD plays Whitmore Lake at Clinton on Tuesday.

Whiteford 75, Madison 62

ADRIAN – Austin Burciaga and Antonio Nieto helped Madison recover from an 18-point first quarter deficit to get within six in the second half, but the Bobcats finished strong and handed the Trojans there first loss.

Whiteford led 15-5 early and 41-23 late in the second quarter. Madison rallied in the second half as Burciaga and Nieto got hot and the Trojans picked up the defensive pressure.

The Trojans scored 19 points in the third quarter and back-to-back 3-pointers by Burciaga and a bucket by Bryce Jordan made it 54-48 with 4:53 left in the game. It was just 56-50 halfway through the fourth quarter when the Bobcats pulled away.

Top performers

Burciaga (Madison) scored a career-high 28 points.

Antonio Nieto (Madison) had 18 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists.

Up next

Madison (2-1) will play at Adrian Thursday.

PREP BOWLING

BD makes history

Britton Deerfield beat Madison for the first time in varsity bowling, winning 17-13.

Steven Martin bowled a 258 to pace the Patriots.

Tecumseh earns victories

Tecumseh beat Jackson 30-0 in varsity boys and Owen Williams continued his strong season, rolling games of 279 and 215. Harry Hutchinson had a 227 and Palmer Ziemer pitched games of 238 and 221. Garris Waynick and Kaden Salts rolled scores of 236 and 237 respectively.

The Tecumseh girls won 29-1. Wendy Ketola had games of 235 and 204 and Brooke Kosco had a 196.

Tecumseh’s JV boys won 27-3 while Jackson took the JV girls match, 22-8.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Comeback falls short

Adrian College trimmed a 23-point deficit to nine points in the second half but couldn’t get any closer and lost 79-70 at home to Otterbein.

Otterbein led 45-34 at halftime and by as many as 23 in the second half. The visitors put three players in double figures in the scoring column. Adrian College outrebounded Otterbein 28-26.

Top performers

Victor Sheffey scored 22 points and had five assists.

De’Ovion Price scored 12 points for the Bulldogs.

Up Next

Adrian College (2-5) will play in a two-day tournament at Ohio Wesleyan in Delaware, Ohio, starting Monday.

