Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
City council approves $5 million airport runway project in Gainesville
The Gainesville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of a rehabilitation project that will facilitate major improvements to the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport. Runway 5-23 is a primary thoroughfare for incoming and outgoing flights. With support from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the runway will undergo major imporvements costing approximately $5 million.
accesswdun.com
Planning Commission approves rezoning for self-storage facility in Hall County
The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to approve a rezoning allowing for a new self-storage facility on McEver Road. The 11.36-acre property is located at 3625 McEver Road as well as 3634 and 3640 Pleasant Hill Road and is currently zoned as Agricultural Residential III. The applicant, 3625 McEver Road, LLC, is requesting the area be rezoned to Planned Commercial Development. Plans for the self-storage facility include 72,000 feet of storage space divided between three two-story structures. With the planning commission’s approval vote, the final decision will go to the Board of Commissioners.
accesswdun.com
Meat processing operation opens ‘state of the art’ poultry facility in Alto
Hodie Meats is opening a new further poultry processing facility in Northeast Georgia that will serve a national customer base. The operation is being led by an experienced team of poultry industry officials who are from the Northeast Georgia area. Ben Garcia is the vice president of processing and Amy Ward will act as the vice president of sales. Hodie is an all-fresh-meat, USDA-grade facility that receives processed chicken from other processors in the area. Poultry portions are cut and co-packed according to every customer's order.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County backs hospital to keep doors open amid financial downturn
The Habersham County Commission is extending a $1.5-million line of credit to keep the county’s hospital open. The commission voted unanimously Monday night to allow Habersham Medical Center to draw on the line of credit to cover costs that allow the Demorest facility to continue operating. Less money coming...
accesswdun.com
Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center
A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
accesswdun.com
Demorest officials report water main break on Hazel Creek Road
The City of Demorest reports a Tuesday-morning water main break near Mt. Airy that could affect a wide area. The water main break on Hazel Creek Road in an unincorporated area of Habersham County could affect all areas surrounding Hazel Creek Road. Demorest Water Department crews are working to repair...
accesswdun.com
Monday afternoon fire causes extensive damage to Baldwin home
No one was hurt, but a house in Baldwin experienced extensive damage after a fire Monday afternoon. Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home on 140 Hill Road around 2:19 p.m. Smoke and flames were showing, so crews made an aggressive interior attack.
accesswdun.com
Georgia gas prices continue to drop ahead of holidays
Georgia gas prices are continuing to decline ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the latest report from AAA Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state is now $2.78. That price is 10 cents cheaper than the week before and 36 cents less than a month ago.
accesswdun.com
Funeral services set Tuesday for fallen Gwinnett County senior corrections officer
Gwinnett County police have announced funeral arrangements for Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner, who was shot and killed last week. The funeral service for 59-year-old Riner will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at North Metro Church, 1026 Old Peachtree Road NE, Lawrenceville. Immediately after the church service, a...
accesswdun.com
Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia
Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
accesswdun.com
Authorities asking public's help in finding Forsyth County burglary suspects
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspects in a string of recent burglaries in the south end of the county. In a release, the sheriff's office said the burglaries have been happening in the evening hours at unoccupied homes, which it described as unusual behavior for such crimes. The suspects have reportedly been parking in adjacent areas and walking through back yards or woods to reach their targets.
accesswdun.com
Officials: Watch out for porch pirates this holiday season
Public safety officials have warned the public to watch out for porch pirates looking to disrupt the joy and cheerful nature of the holidays. Investigator Aaron Nguyen with the Hall County Sheriff's Office said Hall County experiences an increase in package thefts during the holiday season due to the increase in the number of items ordered online. However, Nguyen said many people don't report package thefts when they occur.
accesswdun.com
Wayne Deaton
Wayne Deaton, age 87, of Maysville, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born on December 14, 1935 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Mr. Ray and Francis Deaton. Mr. Deaton was a life-long salesman, member of the Masons and of the Methodist faith, he was married to his loving wife Judith Gifford Deaton for 38 years. They resided together in the Bell Acres Resort where they have made numerous friends.
accesswdun.com
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan, age 50 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born in Greenville, South Carolina on October 25, 1972, she was a daughter of Judy Burts Poole of Demorest, Georgia & the late Larry James Roberts. Kimberly was a homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, fishing, and gardening. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
accesswdun.com
Quida Faye Atkins Clayton
Ouida Faye Atkins Clayton, age 84, passed away on December 19, 2022 in Gainesville, GA. Ouida was born July 6, 1938 in Greenville, AL. She grew up in Montgomery, AL and was an excellent student at Robert E. Lee High School. Ouida then attended Huntingdon College with her younger sister Martha, and became a court clerk to the famed civil rights era federal district court judge, the Honorable Frank Johnson. Ouida assisted on several of his decisions that changed the face of U.S. society, and she witnessed the final rally of the Selma to Montgomery march. As a young, single professional, she enjoyed driving around Montgomery in her convertible, white Fiat Spider. She also had a remarkable Southern drawl that drew positive comments wherever she traveled. Ouida met her future husband of 57 years in Sunday School at Forest Avenue Methodist Church. Ouida and Robert eventually settled in Atlanta and had two daughters. They were longtime, active members of North Decatur UMC, doing frequent volunteer work to bring Christian faith into action. Of all her passions in life, Ouida was most proud of being a mother. When Robert retired, they moved to Gainesville, GA and enjoyed lake living.
accesswdun.com
Four arrested in Jackson County meth bust
Four people were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges after a search at a Hoschton-area home Friday. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said investigators conducted a search at the home on Sam Freeman Road and ultimately arrested Travis Wilson Tanner, 54, of Hoschton, Rhonda Mae Elrod, 54, of Braselton, Ricardo Andre Moreno, 39, of Braselton and Richard Newell Vondersmith, 52, of Tucker.
accesswdun.com
Helen E. Bonds Mabry
Mrs. Helen E. Bonds Mabry, age 86 of Commerce passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, December 19, 2022. Helen was born May 16, 1936 to Carlton and Lunice Duncan Bonds. The eldest of 11 children, she was a second Mom to all her siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Golden Mabry; daughter, Wanda Minish; infant son, Ricky; sister, Shirley Sneed; brothers, Danny, Early, and Johnny Bonds; and son-in-law, Tommy Minish.
accesswdun.com
Sarah Julia Bailey Edmonds
Mrs. Sarah Julia Bailey Edmonds, age 94 of Baldwin and formerly of Toccoa passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at The Oaks at Scenic View. She was one of 14 children of the late Cooper and Bertha Perkins Bailey and was born August 30, 1928 in Worth County, Georgia. She was a graduate of Arabi City High School. She lived in Smyrna, Georgia for a number of years and was employed with Rich’s Department Store. She moved to Toccoa in 1985. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Toccoa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” Edmonds and by her siblings, A.C. Bailey, Jr., H.P. Bailey, Dan Bailey, Charles Bailey, Turner Bailey, Virginia Nix, Polly Payne, Drucilla Collier, Frances Johnson, Edith Allison, Luella Purcell and Susie Lancaster.
accesswdun.com
John B. Propes
Mr. John B. Propes, 86, of Flowery Branch, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Taylor, Rev. Joe Vernon, and Rev. Zack Williams will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Banks Co. girls snap streak vs. Lady Wildcats; Rabun boys rally for win
HOMER, Ga. — In a showcase of ranked teams Tuesday night, Class 2A No. 5 Banks County showed it will be a force to be reckoned with after taking an impressive 76-38 win over Class A Division 1 fifth-ranked Rabun County at the Banks County gym. Even at home,...
Comments / 0