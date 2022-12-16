Ouida Faye Atkins Clayton, age 84, passed away on December 19, 2022 in Gainesville, GA. Ouida was born July 6, 1938 in Greenville, AL. She grew up in Montgomery, AL and was an excellent student at Robert E. Lee High School. Ouida then attended Huntingdon College with her younger sister Martha, and became a court clerk to the famed civil rights era federal district court judge, the Honorable Frank Johnson. Ouida assisted on several of his decisions that changed the face of U.S. society, and she witnessed the final rally of the Selma to Montgomery march. As a young, single professional, she enjoyed driving around Montgomery in her convertible, white Fiat Spider. She also had a remarkable Southern drawl that drew positive comments wherever she traveled. Ouida met her future husband of 57 years in Sunday School at Forest Avenue Methodist Church. Ouida and Robert eventually settled in Atlanta and had two daughters. They were longtime, active members of North Decatur UMC, doing frequent volunteer work to bring Christian faith into action. Of all her passions in life, Ouida was most proud of being a mother. When Robert retired, they moved to Gainesville, GA and enjoyed lake living.

