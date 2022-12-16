Read full article on original website
WWMT
Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
WWMT
Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
WWMT
New restaurant set to open, a high-speed chase, flying to NY, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location. Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. Now hiring signs are posted...
WWMT
Inflation leads Coldwater's 'The Patio' to close up shop
COLDWATER, Mich. — Over the last six years, residents who stopped at The Patio in Coldwater, Mich. enjoyed the multitude of flavors and options. Sadly, this small-business less than a mile from downtown Coldwater, is closing their doors for good on Sunday, due to inflation and other challenges. The...
WWMT
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
WWMT
Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
WWMT
Kalamazoo residents to have opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are expected to be given the opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging in a more sustainable way on Dec. 31, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Expanded polystyrene foam, also known as EPS, collection is to be dropped off at Mayors’ Riverfront Park from...
WWMT
Mobile home fire in Allendale was intentionally set, Ottawa County deputies say
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people, a woman and a child, died from a fire that occurred Saturday evening in Allendale. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office originally deemed the fire suspicious, but determined it was intentionally set Monday, deputies said. Smoke filled: Woman & child dead after suspicious mobile home...
WWMT
Local Kalamazoo business to match donations given to Salvation Army of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's the season of giving and on Tuesday if you donate $20 to the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo, a local business is expected to match it. The business, Promotion Concepts, said they will match all $20 donations, up to $3000. Those who wish to donate can...
WWMT
City of Battle Creek names new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kimberly Holley, daughter of Battle Creek activist Bobby Holley, was named as Battle Creek's new diversity, equity, and inclusion officer Tuesday. A Western Michigan University graduate and Battle Creek native, Holley served for 15 years as a nonprofit executive before she transitioned into independent consulting in 2014, officials said.
WWMT
72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
WWMT
Airports bracing for potential blizzard starting Thursday: "We won't shut down"
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A potential winter storm in West Michigan could divert travel plans during Christmas. As of Tuesday morning, News Channel 3 meteorologists were expecting 50-60 mph gusts and blizzard conditions this weekend. Continuing Coverage: Winter storm looking increasingly likely ahead of Christmas weekend. Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo/Battle...
WWMT
Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
WWMT
Teenager arrested for fatal shooting near Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of another Kalamazoo teenager. Jashaw Omar Jones, 17, also known as Jashawn, was shot on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday: Teenager...
WWMT
Basement fire near Burke Acres neighborhood, no injuries reported
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire near the Burke Acres Neighborhood on Sunday. Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from doors and windows of the home near Alpine Street, around 2:30 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered...
WWMT
Man arrested in 'coordinated check fraud enterprise'
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Comstock Park has been arrested for his involvement in what Michigan State Police described as a "coordinated check fraud enterprise." Nathaniel Street, 25, was arraigned on Dec. 16 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of uttering and...
WWMT
School bus crashes in Calhoun County with children on board
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash involving a school bus and another driver around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. On the lookout: Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store. The crash happened near 23 Mile Road and R...
WWMT
One dies, four injured in Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES. Six people were inside at the time and one...
WWMT
Crash kills man trying to pass driver in Comstock Township, deputies say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man died Sunday after he lost control of his car and hit a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at East ML Avenue near 35th Street in Comstock Township around 5:30 Sunday night and found the man stuck inside an SUV, the sheriff's office said.
WWMT
Bronson Children's Hospital collects donations of gifts, toys for patients
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children's Hospital invited the community to help spread the holiday cheer to its patients. Fundraising: Bronson Children's Hospital to host run, raises over $190,000 in patient services. On Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hospital is hosting a fundraiser at Breakfast at Tiffany's...
