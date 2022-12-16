ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattawan, MI

WWMT

Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Inflation leads Coldwater's 'The Patio' to close up shop

COLDWATER, Mich. — Over the last six years, residents who stopped at The Patio in Coldwater, Mich. enjoyed the multitude of flavors and options. Sadly, this small-business less than a mile from downtown Coldwater, is closing their doors for good on Sunday, due to inflation and other challenges. The...
COLDWATER, MI
WWMT

Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo residents to have opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are expected to be given the opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging in a more sustainable way on Dec. 31, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Expanded polystyrene foam, also known as EPS, collection is to be dropped off at Mayors’ Riverfront Park from...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

City of Battle Creek names new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kimberly Holley, daughter of Battle Creek activist Bobby Holley, was named as Battle Creek's new diversity, equity, and inclusion officer Tuesday. A Western Michigan University graduate and Battle Creek native, Holley served for 15 years as a nonprofit executive before she transitioned into independent consulting in 2014, officials said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Airports bracing for potential blizzard starting Thursday: "We won't shut down"

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A potential winter storm in West Michigan could divert travel plans during Christmas. As of Tuesday morning, News Channel 3 meteorologists were expecting 50-60 mph gusts and blizzard conditions this weekend. Continuing Coverage: Winter storm looking increasingly likely ahead of Christmas weekend. Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo/Battle...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Teenager arrested for fatal shooting near Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of another Kalamazoo teenager. Jashaw Omar Jones, 17, also known as Jashawn, was shot on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday: Teenager...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Basement fire near Burke Acres neighborhood, no injuries reported

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire near the Burke Acres Neighborhood on Sunday. Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from doors and windows of the home near Alpine Street, around 2:30 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man arrested in 'coordinated check fraud enterprise'

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Comstock Park has been arrested for his involvement in what Michigan State Police described as a "coordinated check fraud enterprise." Nathaniel Street, 25, was arraigned on Dec. 16 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count of uttering and...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
WWMT

School bus crashes in Calhoun County with children on board

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash involving a school bus and another driver around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. On the lookout: Calhoun County deputies recover stolen car, catalytic converters at auto parts store. The crash happened near 23 Mile Road and R...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

One dies, four injured in Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES. Six people were inside at the time and one...
BANGOR, MI
WWMT

Bronson Children's Hospital collects donations of gifts, toys for patients

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children's Hospital invited the community to help spread the holiday cheer to its patients. Fundraising: Bronson Children's Hospital to host run, raises over $190,000 in patient services. On Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hospital is hosting a fundraiser at Breakfast at Tiffany's...
KALAMAZOO, MI

