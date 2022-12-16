Schuckman: Blue Devil Gym featured in IBCA’s 2023 Unique Gyms of Illinois calendar

Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Rumble on the River: Mustangs sweep Panthers behind two stout defensive efforts
QUINCY — Nick Maynard made two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining in regulation Tuesday night to help the Unity boys basketball team seal a 45-41 victory over Monroe City in the 15th annual Rumble on the River. It also completed a sweep for the Mustangs, as the Unity...
muddyriversports.com
Crim: Shields’ impact felt in area athletic circles for decades
NEW SALEM, Ill. — Jim Shields retold the story of a reporter once asking him about the difference between coaching boys and coaching girls in high school basketball. “I said the boys never gave me a state championship,” Shields laughed. It was a vintage answer by a career...
muddyriversports.com
QHS QND Hoops highlights
QUINCY — Video genius Frank Cann takes you to Blue Devil Gym to look at Friday night’s Quincy vs. Quincy Notre Dame basketball game. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QU men’s basketball team finishes Hansen-Spear Holiday Classic with victory
QUINCY — The Quincy University men’s basketball team is carrying a three-game win streak into its holiday break after beating Lake Superior State 59-54 in overtime in the final game of the Hansen-Spear Holiday Classic at Pepsi Arena. Check out this collection of images shot by Muddy River...
muddyriversports.com
Holiday cheer: Hawks head home for Christmas following overtime victory against Lakers
QUINCY — The only thing that mattered was the only thing that crossed Isaiah Foster’s mind. “Go get the ball,” he said. By doing so, the freshman point guard ensured it will be a Merry Christmas for himself and his Quincy University men’s basketball teammates. Leading...
FOX2now.com
Snow and frigid temperatures expected by Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm before the arrival of arctic air on Thursday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold. Temperature highs are near 40. It’s going to be mostly cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.
IDPH fines 25 Central IL nursing homes for care violations
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health recently fined 25 nursing homes in central Illinois, among many others throughout the state, for violations of the Nursing Home Care Act. 14 of the facilities were fined $25,000 for Type A violations, the second-most serious type of violation. Under the NHCA, these are violations […]
Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child
Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
10 Things You Should Never Say to Someone From Illinois
As an Illinois native, I've heard my fair share of questionable comments from outsiders who may not be fully aware of our state's rich history and culture. Here are 10 things you should never say to someone from Illinois:. "Is Chicago the only city in Illinois?" No, no it is...
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
WAND TV
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
(NBC Chicago) — Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the...
New Illinois Laws in 2023 Will Establish Official State Snake, Celebrate Sweet Corn and More
The state of Illinois will have dozens of new laws going into effect on Jan. 1, and while most will carve out new programs or add additional public safety measures, a handful will celebrate what makes the state unique. While most Illinoisans are aware that the state bird is the...
wglt.org
Weather blog: Latest updates about the winter storm coming for the holidays
The latest updates from the WGLT newsroom about the winter storm that's expected to hit central Illinois starting on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, just ahead of Christmas weekend. Do you have a cancellation you'd like to report? Contact us at news@wglt.org.
Effingham Radio
Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
fox32chicago.com
$500K winning Powerball ticket sold in NW Illinois
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player will be celebrating Christmas $500,000 richer. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws Marketplace, located at 214 Washington St. in Prophetstown. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $500,000 for the...
