Solana Beach, CA

Jury deliberates Solana Beach stepfather murder case

VISTA, Calif. — The fate of a Solana beach woman accused of murdering her stepfather is in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors wrapped up rebuttal closing arguments Tuesday, alleging Jade Janks, 39, drugged and suffocated her stepdad, Tom Merriman, 64, after finding nude photos of herself on his computer.
No convictions, but San Diego police continue to arrest unhoused people

San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County

A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
