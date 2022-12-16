Read full article on original website
Jury finds Solana Beach woman accused of killing her stepfather guilty of 1st degree murder
VISTA, Calif. — After a little over one day of deliberations, a jury in North County found Jade Janks, 39, guilty of first degree murder in the death of her stepdad after finding nude photos of her on the stepfather's computer. The verdict is the end of a week-plus...
Jury deliberates Solana Beach stepfather murder case
VISTA, Calif. — The fate of a Solana beach woman accused of murdering her stepfather is in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors wrapped up rebuttal closing arguments Tuesday, alleging Jade Janks, 39, drugged and suffocated her stepdad, Tom Merriman, 64, after finding nude photos of herself on his computer.
San Diego police arrest babysitter in 3 child molestation cases, seek other victims
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway in connection with a series of child molestation cases and investigators are now looking for additional victims. The incidents happened between July and December 2022 and involved three unrelated boys...
Authorities renew efforts in finding El Cajon man missing since 1988
San Diego County authorities appealed to the public Tuesday for information about a man who's been missing since 1988, when he was 19 years old.
No convictions, but San Diego police continue to arrest unhoused people
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
Man who "intentionally crashed wife's car" chuckles about it, then flees scene in Ocean Beach
SAN DIEGO — A man who told witnesses he stole his wife's car and intentionally crashed it into a light post early Tuesday morning is on the run. San Diego police responded to the intersection of Newport Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard around 5:36 a.m. following reports that a person crashed into a Chase Bank in the area.
Witness details when Chula Vista officer shot and killed man
An officer-involved shooting in Chula Vista last night ended with one man dead. 10News spoke with the witness who called police to the scene. She details what happened leading up to the shooting.
Crime, violence, and fist-fights among young adults plaguing Otay Ranch neighborhood
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents and community members of Otay Ranch said they've had enough of the area's crime, violence, and fights involving children and young adults. "My friend's son was the latest victim who was jumped at the mall," said Erykah Garrett. Garrett referred to numerous incidents involving...
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
Valley Center Grandfather Killed in Hit-and-Run, CHP Searching for Driver
A 71-year-old man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a car in Valley Center Saturday. The hit and run impacted the close-knit Valley Center community which lost a beloved grandfather, landscaper and friend. "I hate to think, but maybe he could’ve been saved," said Ignacia Lucero. Lucero...
Fentanyl concerns inside juvie after a locked-up teen dies from overdose
Concerns have been raised after a teen died in juvenile detention after overdosing on fentanyl but little information has been made public
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
Family-owned business in Ocean Beach hurting from recent burglaries
At around 1 a.m. Monday, California Wild Ales had its fourth break in. Each one happened around a holiday.
Solana Beach woman accused of killing stepfather testifies in murder trial
A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather testified Friday that she had no role in killing the man, whom she says died overnight while he was sleeping in her vehicle outside her home.
Ocean Beach businesses repeatedly broken into and burglarized
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
Dec. 23 DUI checkpoint scheduled for SD
Make sure to have a designated driver if you plan to drink on Friday. San Diego Police plan to hold a DUI checkpoint within city limits, officials said.
Family mourning hit-and-run death of beloved father and grandfather
Mario Lucero was riding his bicycle home from work Saturday evening in Valley Center when he was struck and killed
Unhoused man arrested for stealing excavator to help man change his tire in Downtown
SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested in Downtown San Diego Sunday morning for stealing an excavator from a construction site in an attempt to help a person change their tire. San Diego police received a call from a construction worker in the 600 block of 10th Avenue in Downtown around 7 a.m. who said a man had stolen an excavator from his construction site.
San Diego Taxpayers Shelled Out More than $12 Million on Shuttered Police Gun Range
The tab for taxpayers for the San Diego Police Department’s gun range continues to grow seven months after the site was shut down over lead exposure concerns. An NBC 7 Investigates analysis of the spending puts the total at more than $12 million, and the tab is still running.
Man accused of cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop faces judge
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”
