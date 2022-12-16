ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Bring Me The News

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

Beware of deer on North Dakota roads

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are driving on rural roads in North Dakota over the next week, beware of white-tailed deer.According to U.S. Customs near Antler, North Dakota, there have been hundreds of deer seen in the area.Even KX News saw dozens of deer along Highway 83 while driving back from the border today.This […]
ANTLER, ND
KFYR-TV

Vision Zero promoting ND sober ride during the holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the holidays to discourage impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel, Vision Zero is promoting ND Sober Ride. The campaign is statewide. During the holiday season from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2, there will be 300 Lyft discount codes up for grabs. The goal of the campaign is to help diminish preventable traffic fatalities during the holidays.
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFYR-TV

NDDOT 2022 Name-A-Plow Contest winners announced

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest on Monday. A total of 890 snowplow names were submitted from across North Dakota through the duration of the contest which ran Nov. 3-27. Winners have been notified and will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the equipment.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kelo.com

Interstates; open doesn’t mean clear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Interstates in South Dakota opened Saturday. But the South Dakota Department of Transportation warns, open does not mean clear. The DOT says several sections of the interstates and most state highways are currently ice-covered, slippery, and have snow covered shoulders. South Dakota’s Department of Transportation advises keeping up with road conditions by visiting sd511.org or calling 511. The free service allows you to receive notifications about road closures updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery spokesman explains emergency situations during blizzards

New photos were posted on Saturday showing the dangerous conditions the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery team faced this week, as a blizzard ripped through the Colorado Eastern Plains."It is a challenge. It's not for the faint of heart," said Justin King, the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery spokesperson. "We were having to pull ourselves out quite a bit on this round of storm. Just driving around in conditions like that it's difficult," King said.King says the Morgan County undersheriff requested help from the non-profit on Monday. Over 20 volunteers were dispatched to the area and helped with 60 different missions in...
COLORADO STATE
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFYR-TV

Retail shops ready for the ice fishing season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ice is thick, and that means fishers are out on the lakes. Lucky for them, North Dakota Game and Fish reports there are 450 fishable lakes statewide this year. At Dakota Tackle, the shelves are stocked, and patrons are finding everything they need. “Three orders...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Blizzards, subzero temperatures causing significant drop in oil and gas production

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil and gas production numbers are taking a huge hit due to the recent weather. During his latest Director’s Cut report, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms estimated that the state is losing at least 300,000 barrels of oil produced a day due to several blizzards last week. The cold temperatures, combined with the upcoming holiday season, could keep some wells down until next year.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
WATERTOWN, SD

