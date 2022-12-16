Read full article on original website
North Dakota store shelves are empty due to the blizzard
Some businesses have even had to come up with alternative ways to make sure their customers get their gifts and food in time for Christmas.
6 Things To Never Let Freeze In A North Dakota Vehicle
Overnight lows around 20 plus below and subzero highs will lead us into one of the coldest Christmas in many years. We're in a Wind Chill Warning until Christmas Eve morning with windchill expected to be around 50 below zero the next few days. I happened to leave a bottle...
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota
Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
Beware of deer on North Dakota roads
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are driving on rural roads in North Dakota over the next week, beware of white-tailed deer.According to U.S. Customs near Antler, North Dakota, there have been hundreds of deer seen in the area.Even KX News saw dozens of deer along Highway 83 while driving back from the border today.This […]
Vision Zero promoting ND sober ride during the holidays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the holidays to discourage impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel, Vision Zero is promoting ND Sober Ride. The campaign is statewide. During the holiday season from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2, there will be 300 Lyft discount codes up for grabs. The goal of the campaign is to help diminish preventable traffic fatalities during the holidays.
South Dakota power company prepping for potential rolling blackouts because of cold weather this week
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- With arctic air expected to plunge deep into Texas this week, there are concerns again about electric power demands that could be put on the Southwest Power Pool. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen serves on an SPP oversight committee. Overload demand by ERCOT, or the Electric...
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
North Dakota farmers say spring harvest was one of the best ever, fall harvest was average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to crop reports from the USDA, growing seasons in North Dakota were overall around average. Cold temperatures mean the cattle on the Schmidt farm in Oliver County need extra feed to stay warm. “We’re going to be moving snow for two weeks, yet without any...
NDDOT 2022 Name-A-Plow Contest winners announced
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest on Monday. A total of 890 snowplow names were submitted from across North Dakota through the duration of the contest which ran Nov. 3-27. Winners have been notified and will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the equipment.
Interstates; open doesn’t mean clear
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Interstates in South Dakota opened Saturday. But the South Dakota Department of Transportation warns, open does not mean clear. The DOT says several sections of the interstates and most state highways are currently ice-covered, slippery, and have snow covered shoulders. South Dakota’s Department of Transportation advises keeping up with road conditions by visiting sd511.org or calling 511. The free service allows you to receive notifications about road closures updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.
Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery spokesman explains emergency situations during blizzards
New photos were posted on Saturday showing the dangerous conditions the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery team faced this week, as a blizzard ripped through the Colorado Eastern Plains."It is a challenge. It's not for the faint of heart," said Justin King, the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery spokesperson. "We were having to pull ourselves out quite a bit on this round of storm. Just driving around in conditions like that it's difficult," King said.King says the Morgan County undersheriff requested help from the non-profit on Monday. Over 20 volunteers were dispatched to the area and helped with 60 different missions in...
In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Retail shops ready for the ice fishing season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ice is thick, and that means fishers are out on the lakes. Lucky for them, North Dakota Game and Fish reports there are 450 fishable lakes statewide this year. At Dakota Tackle, the shelves are stocked, and patrons are finding everything they need. “Three orders...
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
Blizzards, subzero temperatures causing significant drop in oil and gas production
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil and gas production numbers are taking a huge hit due to the recent weather. During his latest Director’s Cut report, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms estimated that the state is losing at least 300,000 barrels of oil produced a day due to several blizzards last week. The cold temperatures, combined with the upcoming holiday season, could keep some wells down until next year.
Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
The show must go on: community helps theater after roof collapses from snow
NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dealing with snow is a costly hassle, but it hasn’t just cost some their time and money, it cost one small town their historic movie theater after the roof caved in from snow on Monday. “They were basically on the roof trying...
After storm, bitter cold temps across North Dakota come as Winter is set to officially begin
(Bismarck, ND) -- After digging out from the massive snow storm last week, bitter cold temperatures are settling in across North Dakota as winter arrives. Forecasters say arctic air will push into the Northern Plains this week. The cold is moving in after a fierce snowstorm last week. High temperatures...
