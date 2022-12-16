New photos were posted on Saturday showing the dangerous conditions the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery team faced this week, as a blizzard ripped through the Colorado Eastern Plains."It is a challenge. It's not for the faint of heart," said Justin King, the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery spokesperson. "We were having to pull ourselves out quite a bit on this round of storm. Just driving around in conditions like that it's difficult," King said.King says the Morgan County undersheriff requested help from the non-profit on Monday. Over 20 volunteers were dispatched to the area and helped with 60 different missions in...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO