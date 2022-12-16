Read full article on original website
Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas
It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Los Angeles
Best Places to Live in Los Angeles: LA has everything from sandy beaches, towering skyscrapers, beautiful theatres, and upscale shopping streets to suburban houses. It exudes the energy of a bustling city combined with a laid-back lifestyle, making it a dream destination for many. As the melting pot for so...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Montebello, CA
Discover what the city of Montebello has to offer if you’re visiting Los Angeles County, California. Montebello, which means beautiful hills in Italian, is just a short drive from the bustling city of Los Angeles and is situated southwest of San Gabriel Valley. It was originally an agricultural community...
orangecountyzest.com
Must-try acai bowl in Orange County
Founded in 2013, Paradise Bowls takes pride in their delectable acai and pitaya bowls crafted from fresh ingredients that keep you coming back for more. Now through January 30, download the Retail Therapy app and receive one small or medium bowl free when you purchase one bowl of the same size. Simply present coupon at time of purchase to redeem.
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
Eater
The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
theregistrysocal.com
VinFast Expands into Los Angeles, Orange County, With Four New Stores
LOS ANGELES — VinFast announced the opening of four more VinFast stores in Los Angeles and Orange County. VinFast is bringing into operation its first four service centers to provide electric vehicle maintenance and repair services. The events affirm VinFast’s efforts to expand its retail and service system before the delivery of vehicles to US customers at the end of this year.
Where To Go In LA When You Just Want A Nice Steak
If the words "medium-rare" make you feel a special type of way, head to these 18 spots. The steak dinner is usually synonymous with special occasions, and for good reason, but sometimes a random Tuesday calls for a textbook-sized slab of meat, too. From French bistros that bring the boeuf, to upscale KBBQ spots and old-school chophouse institutions, these are our top picks for when you're in the mood for a nice hunk of steak and nothing else with suffice.
Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down
With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles
Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
Rarely Seen Ernie Barnes Paintings to Appear in L.A. Exhibition at UTA Artist Space
Next February during Frieze Los Angeles, paintings by Ernie Barnes that have rarely been shown to the public will head to UTA Artist Space, where a survey of how he represented music will be on view. Titled “Ernie Barnes: Where Music and Soul Live” and running from February 15 to April 1, the show will include 30 works that span street scenes, portraits of musicians, and images of dancers in nightclubs. Some of these pieces are coming from private collectors who have never exhibited these works publicly. “Music is what first brought him into the Durham Armory” — a dance hall in...
West Hollywood sees dramatic uptick in serious crimes
Serious crime has dramatically increased in West Hollywood, a spike Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials attribute to a rise in pickpockets at nightclubs by organized theft groups. The city’s sheriff’s station is reporting more than 2,400 Part 1 crimes like homicide, robbery and burglary for the first 11 months of 2022. Compared to the […]
foxla.com
Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
Calif. pot landlord hit with $387,000 in damages after alleged dog theft
The landlord abducted the tenant's dog for nearly a month, according to court documents.
A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807
The 90807's homes are mostly built along wide, quiet avenues lined with stately trees. The architecture is varied but tends toward Spanish Revival, along with many traditional-style houses built in the 1930s and 1940s. The post A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own
OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Danny Trejo, Arnold Schwarzenegger help give away toys in massive Boyle Heights event
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Trejo helped spread a little holiday cheer at one of the city's biggest toy giveaways Saturday.
KTLA.com
Rideshare drivers in Los Angeles are getting targeted by scammers
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are warning rideshare drivers of a scam targeting their bank accounts after customers ask to borrow their phone. According to police, one rideshare driver fell victim to the scam on Oct. 24, after responding to a suspect’s request for a ride in the Hollywood area.
Bakersfield Channel
Couple survive 300-foot drop from Monkey Canyon in car
PALMDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A young couple's car plummeted over the edge of a steep California canyon. Both lived to tell the tale. Cloe Fields and her boyfriend Christian Zelada were driving on a two-lane highway in Southern California when a woman pulled-up behind them and began honking her horn. When Zelada pulled over to let them pass, the couple's car lost traction, spun around, and went over the edge. The car hit a few trees on the way down before it flipped over and came to a rest at the bottom of the canyon.
