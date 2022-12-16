Read full article on original website
WKRC
Be Concerned Christmas store still offering toys for families, despite rising need
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington food pantry, Be Concerned, is continuing its Christmas Store tradition for 2022. The free store helped more than 700 families in 2021 and it's expecting to serve nearly 1,000 for 2022. "It's that long term tradition of caring and sharing with your neighbors and it...
WKRC
Local restaurant offers free Christmas Eve meals for those in need
CUF, Ohio (WKRC) - A local restaurant is ready to feed anyone who needs a meal this Christmas Eve. The owners of Good Plates Eatery have made it their mission to give back every Thanksgiving and Christmas since they opened the restaurant back in 2020. The first year, Andrew and...
WKRC
Tips for hosting family and friends for the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holidays don't need to be a headache. CEO and founder of Organize 365 Lisa Woodruff shares tips for hosting friends and family this year.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Gingerbread is, of course, sweet as can be!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society is trying to have a "silent night" and get every cat and dog into a home for the holidays. Gingerbread is a six-month-old black kitten. He's very sweet and loves to cuddle!. For more information, or to fill out an application,...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
WKRC
Local couple pledges $50 million legacy gift to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local couple has committed a $50 million gift to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati. Harry and Linda Fath are providing the legacy gift to help sustain future initiatives and build the next generation of Boys & Girls Clubs. Harry Fath volunteered at the...
WKRC
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
dayton.com
7 holiday-themed events in SW Ohio to check out through the beginning of January
Whether your kids are out of school for winter break, or if your family and friends are looking to make some festive plans, here are a few of holiday events and activities to check out in Southwest Ohio. WinterFest at Kings Island runs through Sat., Dec. 31. At WinterFest, the...
WKRC
Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magic
Winter in Jamestown, Greene County, Ohio can be a magical time of year. The town is nestled in the rolling hills of southern Ohio, and the cold winter weather brings a certain charm and beauty to the landscape.
WKRC
Educator of the Week creates songs, skits and edible maps to help teach
MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Our Educator of the Week is Brittani Fryman. Fryman is a sixth-grade teacher at Milford Christian Academy. She’s spent the last 20 years in education and the last three years at Milford Christian Academy. She was nominated by one of her students who is at the school for his first year.
WHAS 11
'All it takes is one little piece': Jane Doe identified as missing Ohio mother 34 years later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jane Doe found dead in Kentucky finally has her name 34 years later. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say the unidentified woman is Linda Bennett - a mother, grandmother, sister and daughter from Columbus, Ohio. The WHAS11 UNSOLVED team first covered her case four years ago...
WKRC
Torch of Excellence accepting nominations for outstanding nurses in the area
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local leadership committee invites you to nominate an outstanding nurse in our community. Know a nurse who's an outstanding leader? The UC College of Nursing would like you to nominate them for a special award. The awards recognize and celebrate nurses who are team leaders in...
What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
WKRC
Local artist Aprina Johnson wants to spread love through song
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - She is a songwriter, activist, mother, and all around great person. Local musician Aprina Johnson is leading a revolution of love. Aprina said despite a choatic family life, she was showered with love. Now, she wants to share those experiences through song.
WKRC
1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hamilton senior addresses girls’ locker room concerns through student newspaper
TOWN OF LISBON — Questions and concerns regarding Hamilton High School’s girls locker rooms have been circling after an opinion piece titled “The Locker Room Issue” was published in the school’s student newspaper, The Charger Press. The author, senior Bronwyn Rhoades, said she’s played club...
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
spectrumnews1.com
A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months
COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this Winter
Sometimes staycations can actually be the most relaxing and enjoyable. Forget about airport stress this winter and opt for a one-of-a-kind mini vacation in one of Ohio's most incredible cabins that is actually located inside of a cave. Keep reading to learn more.
