ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Gingerbread is, of course, sweet as can be!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society is trying to have a "silent night" and get every cat and dog into a home for the holidays. Gingerbread is a six-month-old black kitten. He's very sweet and loves to cuddle!. For more information, or to fill out an application,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Educator of the Week creates songs, skits and edible maps to help teach

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Our Educator of the Week is Brittani Fryman. Fryman is a sixth-grade teacher at Milford Christian Academy. She’s spent the last 20 years in education and the last three years at Milford Christian Academy. She was nominated by one of her students who is at the school for his first year.
MILFORD, OH
WDTN

What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Local artist Aprina Johnson wants to spread love through song

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - She is a songwriter, activist, mother, and all around great person. Local musician Aprina Johnson is leading a revolution of love. Aprina said despite a choatic family life, she was showered with love. Now, she wants to share those experiences through song.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months

COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy