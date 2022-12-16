ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Europe's biggest climate policy heads for final-hour talks

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwufg_0jkUOoBi00

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - European Union negotiators meet on Friday to attempt to strike a deal on an overhaul of the bloc's carbon market, its main policy tool for fighting climate change, plus a multi-billion-euro fund to shield poorer citizens from CO2 costs.

At stake is the EU's ability to contribute to global efforts to fight climate change, and achieve its target to cut net greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels.

Meeting that goal will require the EU carbon market to be reformed to cut emissions faster, which it does by requiring around 10,000 power plants and factories to buy CO2 permits when they pollute.

"It is the biggest environmental and climate law that Europe ever dealt with," the European Parliament's lead negotiator Peter Liese said.

Officials from EU countries and the EU assembly, who must both agree the final law, said it was unclear if a deal would be struck, given the large number of unresolved issues.

Negotiators are considering a potential compromise that would cut emissions covered by the carbon market 62% by 2030 from 2005 levels - between the 63% sought by EU parliament and the 61% countries back.

Other issues appear harder to solve. Negotiators are at odds over how quickly to end the free CO2 permits the EU gives industries to protect them from foreign competition.

Those permits will be wound down as the EU phases in a carbon border tariff designed to prevent domestic firms from being undercut by overseas competitors. EU lawmakers want 50% of free permits phased out before 2030, with the rest gone by 2032 - far earlier than the 2036 end-date countries support.

Other issues include a planned new carbon market to impose CO2 costs on suppliers of fuel for cars and heating homes, a divisive policy that some countries and lawmakers fear could cause a public pushback.

Revenue raised by the new market would form a 59 billion-euro ($62.72 billion) fund to compensate consumers facing higher bills as a result, under the original EU proposal.

But EU lawmakers want to exclude private consumers from the new CO2 market, a stance opposed by EU countries, which say they must be included to ensure the bloc's emissions-cutting target is met, and enough money is raised to fill the new fund.

If approved, the revamped carbon market will form the centrepiece of a package of 12 new EU policies, each designed to cut planet-heating emissions faster. Negotiators have already agreed parts of the carbon market reform, including to expand the scheme to cover shipping and increase CO2 costs for airlines.

($1 = 0.9406 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU's 2021 greenhouse emissions fell 22% from 2008 peak

Dec 21 (Reuters) - European Union's greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) level in 2021 fell by 22% from a peak hit in 2008, the bloc's statistic Office said on Wednesday. Its latest annual analysis, which excludes an expected rebound in emissions this year, found the top five emitters of the 27 EU member states - Germany, France, Italy, Poland and Spain - accounted for roughly 60% of emissions of carbon dioxide, the dominant GHG.
Reuters

How many people might die, and why, under relaxed China COVID curbs

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's abrupt end to its zero-COVID policy has raised concerns of widespread infections among a vulnerable, undervaccinated population with little natural immunity that would overload the health system and result in up to 2 million deaths, or more, various research groups are reporting.
Reuters

Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia's armed forces

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces anything they asked for to support the military campaign in Ukraine. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide its military.
Reuters

Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens

MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
Reuters

Venezuelans try to rebuild after shattered U.S. migration dreams

EL TOCUYO, Venezuela, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Julio Perez, a 38-year-old auto mechanic, sold his car and tools to make the dangerous journey from Venezuela to the United States. But like many migrants in the two months since the United States changed its immigration policy, he opted to board a plane back to Venezuela.
Reuters

Soccer-UEFA warns UK/Ireland Euro 2028 bid - report

Dec 21 (Reuters) - UEFA is growing frustrated over delays in guarantees around the joint UK and Ireland bid to host the 2028 European Championship in 2028, Britain's Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Reuters

Peru's defense minister named PM in Cabinet shuffle after protests

LIMA/MEXICO CITY Dec 21 (Reuters) - Peru's President Dina Boluarte promoted the country's defense chief to the prime minister's job as part of a shuffle of her 11-day-old Cabinet on Wednesday, a move that followed protests this month that have left roughly two dozen people dead.
Reuters

Reuters

667K+
Followers
369K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy