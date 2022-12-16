ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Ellison honors defensive standout Brendan Bett as he gets set to sign with Baylor

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKARs_0jkUN3wj00

KILLEEN, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Ahead of National Signing Day, Ellison High School held a celebration for defensive standout Brendan Bett, who is set to sign with Baylor next week.

Bett is a three-star defensive lineman who committed to the Bears back in August over offers from Colorado, SMU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Bett will officially sign with Baylor on Wednesday, October 21st as part of National Signing Day

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 44 News

No. 12 Baylor uses strong second half to beat Northwestern State

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 12th-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team overcame a slow first half on Tuesday night as the Bears beat Northwestern State 58-48. The first frame went back and forth as the two teams traded leads throughout, with Baylor holding just a two-point lead at the break. In the second half though, […]
WACO, TX
US105

Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December

Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

New Tennyson Middle School Principal named

Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Independent School District has named a new principal for Tennyson Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon selected Bradford McMillan as the next person to lead the school. McMillan is currently an assistant principal at Killeen High School. McMillan will begin work on January...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Roll-over crash kills one in Bell County

Bell County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that took place Tuesday morning near Academy. According to troopers, a 2011 Ford Edge was going south on SH95 around 6 a.m. when it left the road about a mile south of Academy. The car hit a culvert and then rolled multiple times before coming to a start.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Midway ISD Superintendent finalist withdraws from consideration

Woodway (FOX 44) — Midway ISD is restarting its search for a superintendent. On Monday, the Midway ISD Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Joseph Coburn had formally withdrawn his candidacy for the position. He told board members it was for personal reasons. Coburn is currently the Chief of...
WOODWAY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: More charges filed against Waco-area theft ring

Waco and Robinson police have filed additional charges against several men who officials said are members of a theft and burglary ring operating in the Waco area. Waco police served warrants Dec. 7 against Elijah Watson, 20; Quincy Jamal White, 20; Stephon Rafael Lucas, 18; and Patrick E. Lucas, 19, charging first-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of burglary of a habitation. Watson, White and Stephon Lucas already were in custody, and Patrick Lucas was arrested on the charge, tied to a Sept. 30 burglary of a home in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.
WACO, TX
PLANetizen

Austin’s Texas Mall Opens to the Public

The Texas Mall, part of Austin’s Capitol Complex Project, is finally open to the public. Writing in Towers, James Rambin calls it “the crown jewel of this sprawling multi-phase state redevelopment plan, creating a pedestrian-friendly outdoor green space spanning six acres across several blocks on the north side of the Capitol grounds.”
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

2022 Feast in the East in Waco will feed hundreds in the community

WACO, Texas — The 7th Annual Feast in the East is will take place on December 22, 2022 at City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. At the Feast in the East, community members will be able to receive a free warm meal, and donations for seasonal gifts like coats, hats, gloves and blankets to give to families in need.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Don’t Walk, Run Killeen Texas ! Liquor Store Will Be Closed Christmas Weekend

Merry Christmas Central Texas! It definitely is my favorite time of the year, this is when my family comes in from out of town, I make new memories with family and friends, and most importantly there’s no better type of party than a Christmas party. I don’t care if you host an ugly sweater party, your standard Christmas party, or even a nightmare on Elm Street Christmas party, Christmas parties are tons of fun.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Pick up some free ‘Clothing for Christmas’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”. This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

606
Followers
681
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy