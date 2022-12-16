Ellison honors defensive standout Brendan Bett as he gets set to sign with Baylor

KILLEEN, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Ahead of National Signing Day, Ellison High School held a celebration for defensive standout Brendan Bett, who is set to sign with Baylor next week.

Bett is a three-star defensive lineman who committed to the Bears back in August over offers from Colorado, SMU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Bett will officially sign with Baylor on Wednesday, October 21st as part of National Signing Day

