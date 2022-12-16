Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves
Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
New law bans retail pet stores from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits
The legislation will allow pet stores to have adoption services with animal shelters and rescue organizations to connect those looking for a pet.
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Kari Lake to claim in court Arizona governor's race was stolen from her
Kari Lake has claimed for weeks that her loss in the race for Arizona governor was illegitimate, and now, the former television anchor will get her long-sought opportunity to make her case to a judge this week during a two-day trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday. She'll have a chance...
Alabama seniors arrested for feeding local stray cats
Two Alabama seniors were found guilty of trespassing after they were arrested for feeding local stray cats. The two plan to challenge their convictions, saying they were helping control the stray population. David Begnaud reports.
Henry Berg-Brousseau, transgender rights advocate and son of Kentucky state senator, dies at 24
Henry Berg-Brousseau, a transgender rights advocate whose story helped inspire opposition to trans-restrictive legislation in Kentucky, has died. He was 24. Berg-Brousseau died Friday, said his mother, state Sen. Karen Berg. He "long struggled with mental illness, not because he was trans but born from his difficulty finding acceptance," she said in a news release. The cause was suicide, she said.
Texas makes show of force at border as Biden navigates future of immigration policy
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the National Guard to block border crossings as the fate of Title 42 is still unclear. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca joins us from El Paso to discuss the situation the city is facing amid the rise in migrant arrivals.
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Dangerous cold, blizzard conditions before Christmas
MINNEAPOLIS -- Just as many are preparing to travel to see family during the holidays, the National Weather Service warns that potentially dangerous winter weather could make travel "impossible and life-threatening" starting on Thursday. The Twin Cities and a good chunk of Wisconsin are under a winter storm warning through...
Texas governor sends National Guard to border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending 400 National Guard troops to the El Paso border in an attempt to block the flow of migrants into the U.S. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Title 41, the city plans to house as many as 10,000 migrants. Omar Villafranca has the latest.
New park built in tornado-struck Tennessee town
In 2020, a deadly tornado ripped through a Tennessee town. Now, at the site of a family home, is a park built in memory of those who died during the tragic event. David Begnaud shares more.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocks Northern California, leaving tens of thousands without power
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and tens of thousands were without power afterward. Two injuries were reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles northwest of San...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Agents Raid Pot Farms
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents executed raids this week on five marijuana farms in Pontotoc County believed to be trafficking marijuana on the black market outside of Oklahoma. Agents seized and destroyed approximately 40,000 marijuana plants and confiscated around 3,000 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana. Three people are in custody, and they expect more arrests. Assisting in the investigation were multiple state, local, and federal agencies.
6.4 magnitude quake shakes Northern California
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, killing at least two people and leaving tens of thousands without power. Manuel Bojorquez reports on the damage.
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
Washington Examiner
$14 million in meth and cocaine seized from drivers at Texas border in two days
Federal customs officers inspecting vehicles at a border crossing in South Texas discovered $14 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in three vehicles over a two-day span. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the Rio Grande Valley busted drivers...
CBS News
583K+
Followers
75K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0