Illinois State

CBS News

NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves

Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
ARIZONA STATE
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
CBS News

Henry Berg-Brousseau, transgender rights advocate and son of Kentucky state senator, dies at 24

Henry Berg-Brousseau, a transgender rights advocate whose story helped inspire opposition to trans-restrictive legislation in Kentucky, has died. He was 24. Berg-Brousseau died Friday, said his mother, state Sen. Karen Berg. He "long struggled with mental illness, not because he was trans but born from his difficulty finding acceptance," she said in a news release. The cause was suicide, she said.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

NEXT Weather Alert: Dangerous cold, blizzard conditions before Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS -- Just as many are preparing to travel to see family during the holidays, the National Weather Service warns that potentially dangerous winter weather could make travel "impossible and life-threatening" starting on Thursday. The Twin Cities and a good chunk of Wisconsin are under a winter storm warning through...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Texas governor sends National Guard to border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending 400 National Guard troops to the El Paso border in an attempt to block the flow of migrants into the U.S. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Title 41, the city plans to house as many as 10,000 migrants. Omar Villafranca has the latest.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Agents Raid Pot Farms

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents executed raids this week on five marijuana farms in Pontotoc County believed to be trafficking marijuana on the black market outside of Oklahoma. Agents seized and destroyed approximately 40,000 marijuana plants and confiscated around 3,000 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana. Three people are in custody, and they expect more arrests. Assisting in the investigation were multiple state, local, and federal agencies.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
Washington Examiner

$14 million in meth and cocaine seized from drivers at Texas border in two days

Federal customs officers inspecting vehicles at a border crossing in South Texas discovered $14 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in three vehicles over a two-day span. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the Rio Grande Valley busted drivers...
PHARR, TX
CBS News

CBS News

