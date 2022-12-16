Two of the nation’s biggest recruiting dominoes of 2022 Early Signing Day have officially fallen, as Alabama football has landed the five-star defensive duo of James Smith and Qua Russaw. Two in-state prospects for the Crimson Tide, Smith and Russaw are teammates at Carver-Montgomery High School in Alabama, the same school that has also produced former Alabama linebackers such as Mack Wilson and Shaun Dion Hamilton.

