Woman shot in suspected road rage incident in Wheat Ridge

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot in a suspected road rage incident in Wheat Ridge Thursday night.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the incident involved two vehicles and happened on 38th Ave. between Vance Street and High Court.

Investigators believe the victim vehicle may have cut off the suspect vehicle before someone in the suspect vehicle shot through the back of the victim vehicle, hitting a passenger.

The driver of the victim vehicle took the passenger, identified by Wheat Ridge police as a 58-year-old woman, to the hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Authorities are searching for the suspect vehicle, described as a black sedan.

"This is a really hard case because we weren't able to from witnesses, which are the people that were in the victim's vehicle, get a very detailed description of the vehicle that fled the scene," said Joanna Small, a Wheat Ridge PD spokesperson. "We don't have a make, model. We don't even have a partial license plate, which is understandable. They were under duress."

Police are asking anyone with relevant information or surveillance video about this incident — particularly from the area between 38th and 32nd and between Marshal and Upham — please email investigations@ci.wheatridge.go.us or call (303) 235-2945.