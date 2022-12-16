City Club of Central Oregon brings people together to discuss homelessness, housing issues

On Tuesday, Oregon House Republicans responded after the state’s Environmental Quality Commission approved a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. A release from the Oregon House Republican Caucus said the ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but will require those interested in purchasing a new gas-powered vehicle to take their business outside of the state. The rule is based on vehicle emission standards adopted by the State of California in August.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO