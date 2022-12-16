ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

City Club of Central Oregon brings people together to discuss homelessness, housing issues

By Blake Mayfield
 5 days ago
The City Club of Central Oregon had business and community leaders and elected officials meet in small groups Thursday to brainstorm solutions and approaches to the complex, vexing issues of homelessness and housing supply and affordability, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield reports.

OREGON STATE
