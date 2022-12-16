ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI

Kentucky senator: Transgender son has died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom “a lack of acceptance took a toll,” has died by suicide. He was 24. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her son Henry Berg-Brousseau “long struggled with mental...
