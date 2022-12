The Printery Book Arts Lab, a collaboration between UMSL and Central Print, keeps the art of letterpress alive in St. Louis

Zachary Bentley always found it a bit surreal each time he’d walk into Premier Charter School throughout the fall semester. Bentley, an elementary education major at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, would pass through hallways he recognized from his youth and cross paths with teachers he’d once had when the school on Fyler Avenue in South St. Louis was known as St. Louis Charter School. He vividly recalled moments from his time in elementary school, like when one of his teachers was reading a poem to his class, and even spotted a piece of his old artwork hanging in one of the classrooms.

