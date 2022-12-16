Read full article on original website
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: KCBX to end broadcast into Santa Barbara, Carbajal announces public health grants
89.5 KSBX broadcast will come to an end before 2023. For almost 40 years, KCBX Public Radio has had a broadcast in Santa Barbara under the name KSBX. By the end of the year, KCBX will end this broadcast at 89.5 FM reaching Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. However, the 90.1 signal reaching the Santa Maria area and 90.9 signal reaching the Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta will continue.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County projects thousands to attend holiday food distribution
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County projects thousands at upcoming holiday food distribution The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County projects thousands to attend holiday food distribution appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
KCBX Ending FM Service on 89.5 FM KSBX, Serving Downtown Santa Barbara
KCBX has announced that after 39 years of bringing Santa Barbara residents a mix of news, entertainment and music, a change in atmospheric conditions due to climate change has created a frequency interference with another radio station. As a result, there is no avenue but to end the broadcast at...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Cannabis Farm Required to Install Carbon Filters Within 2 Years
A Carpinteria Valley cannabis farm will install carbon filters for odor control in what concerned neighbors and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors say is a sign of progress for the industry. Carbon filtration is an effective form of odor control for cannabis operations, according to an industry-funded study...
pacbiztimes.com
Farming First expands Central Coast’s booming cannabis presence
The Central Coast has the potential to be the premier place to grow cannabis, especially if the federal market ever comes into play — that is what Will Terry believes. A fifth-generation farmer, Terry founded a new operation, Farming First Holdings in 2019 and invested his time, money, and effort into building a robust setup.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council Welcomes New, Returning Members
The Santa Maria City Council gained a new member, welcomed one woman back for a second term and said goodbye to another Tuesday night. A swearing-in ceremony saw the addition of Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez to replace Etta Waterfield as the District 4 representative on the panel. District 4 includes the southeast section of the city.
Santa Barbara county inmates receive gift bags with everyday items ahead of the holidays
Over 800 gift bags filled with ramen, chocolate, shampoo, cookies, and other everyday necessities were donated and distributed by local religious groups in partnership with the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit. The post Santa Barbara county inmates receive gift bags with everyday items ahead of the holidays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
SB ACT Focuses on Future As It Aims to Reduce Homelessness
[Noozhawk’s note: Third in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article, and click here for the second article.]. Encouraged by promising results from a variety of innovative programs to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara, SB ACT will be meeting with key constituents to assess progress and future goals.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SB Police Investigating Offensive Fliers Found in Local Neighborhoods
The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regards antisemitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. These flyers were discovered by residents on the mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department. The...
Noozhawk
Laurie Jervis: Ritz-Carlton Bacara Debuts Hotel Tasting Room
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara hotel has opened its on-site tasting room, featuring a selection of bottles, by-the-glass options, wine flights and small bites, all of which are sourced exclusively from Santa Barbara County. Accompanying the wines are a curated selection of cheeses, local olives, charcuterie and artisanal chocolates. Select menu highlights:...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
Single vehicle rollover accident in Santa Maria
One person was injured earlier this evening following a single-vehicle rollover incident. The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 135 and Clark Rd in Santa Maria.
vcsd.org
Visiting Information of Todd Road – Jail Visiting
Visits are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins one (1) hour prior to the session start time, with the exception of Sunday afternoon visiting from 1:30 to 4:30, check-in will begin 1 hour prior to this (Sunday afternoon) session:. HOURS WEDNESDAY THURSDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY. 8:30 a.m. to. 11:30...
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Bowl Regaining Its Voice after Lost COVID-19 Year
The Santa Barbara Bowl is continuing to make progress as it battles back from the COVID-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on its operation, including shutting down the entire 2020 season. The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation recently presented its 2021 audit to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
Noozhawk
Student Kavya Suresh Proud to Be ‘Friend on the Board’ for Santa Barbara District
Sixteen-year-old Kavya Suresh ran for student board member for the Santa Barbara Unified School District to learn how things run in her community. However, throughout her term, she has brought change to the district, learned how to advocate for herself and encouraged her peers to do the same. The San...
agritechtomorrow.com
Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County
Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
Noozhawk
Karen Telleen-Lawton: State of the Sea
As Mauna Loa showers the Big Island with spectacular fireworks and lava flows into the North Pacific, I wonder about its effects on the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument around the Hawaiian Islands. A recent National Geographic article reported on the state of the monument based on an October...
Noozhawk
Santa Speedo Runners Converge on State Street for Jolly Good Time
More than three dozen festive runners dressed in Speedos, Santa hats, ugly Christmas sweaters and onesies gathered outside Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre on Sunday to participate in the second Santa Speedo Run for the Pacific Pride Foundation. At around 11 a.m., organizer Leighton Jones instructed the participants to watch...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
