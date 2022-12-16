Read full article on original website
Solar developers want more time to finish projects
Loss of subsidy means planned rooftop installations might be abandoned. New Jersey solar developers want state regulatory officials to give them more time to finish 199 projects that have been in the pipeline for more than a year. In a petition to the state Board of Public Utilities, 28 developers...
New Jersey’s bear hunt is over
After a four-day extension, the black bear hunt is officially over in New Jersey. In total, 114 bears were killed, according to state data. The state’s goal was to harvest 20% of the bear population. In the end, the hunt yielded a 7% harvest rate, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
NJ Spotlight News: December 20, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. The measure adds strict concealed-carry rules. Fulop touts downward crime trend, pushes for review of bail reform. Jersey City mayor: Decline...
Push for Medicaid to cover community violence prevention services in NJ
It’s the latest effort by lawmakers to combat gun violence and ease the suffering it brings. New Jersey may soon require community violence prevention services be covered by Medicaid, a help to people who have survived gun violence in their community and are now struggling with the lingering impact of that violence.
Warehouse ‘sprawl’ prompted pushback in 2022
Lawmakers stepped up efforts to curb surging industry, but growth remains strong. New Jersey’s warehouse sprawl came under attack from state officials, lawmakers and community groups in 2022, but strong industry growth and cash-hungry towns are likely to ensure that the boom continues well into 2023. For the first...
Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy
The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
More ‘navigators’ help people apply for SNAP benefits
They’re part of a state initiative to give more help to applicants. Community advocates are applauding New Jersey’s initiative to provide more assistance to people applying to its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP. There are now “navigators” in all 21 counties who can help people seeking benefits to successfully complete the application process.
Can Democrats’ budget ‘Christmas tree’ be cut down to size?
New Jersey lawmakers, nearly all Democrats, added more than $1 billion in spending for favored projects to this year’s state budget, continuing a trend that has grown in recent years — especially with the addition of federal COVID-19 relief money. Now, a Republican state senator says that money...
NJ has distributed a fraction of pandemic housing aid
Reporter Ashley Balcerzak of The Record digs into program’s flawed rollout. Homeowners and renters around the nation who struggled financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic were sent a life raft when the federal American Rescue Plan Act was signed in early 2021. That law included hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at helping people to pay their mortgage or rent.
Op-Ed: The next big step in fighting NJ’s ‘forever chemical’ problem
The Legislature is moving ahead on several fronts to overcome the state’s extensive heritage of PFAS pollution. The New Jersey Legislature is poised to be a national leader in addressing the toxic legacy of so-called forever chemicals that threaten the health and safety of families across our state. It’s time for our lawmakers to take action.
Booker calls passage of federal ‘Daniel’s Law’ an act of love
It took two years to pass the bill, now headed to the president's desk. It was a warm day in July when an attorney disguised as a FedEx worker rang the doorbell of New Jersey federal Judge Esther Salas, then shot and killed her son, Daniel Anderl, who answered the door. Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl was also shot but survived the attack. It’s led to a debate over whether federal employees should be entitled to more privacy when it comes to their home addresses and contact information. And it ultimately led to Congress passing a bill to protect that privacy, in Daniel’s name.
Let advanced practice nurses prescribe without a doctor’s oversight?
NJ legislation would cement a change that began with pandemic. Some doctors are strongly opposed. At the top of their field, advanced practice nurses in New Jersey are one step closer to full authority in all patient-care decisions, something supporters said is needed to expand the state’s health care system, especially in underserved communities. But opponents warn that it could put patients at risk.
All eyes on DOJ after Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges
The congressional committee investigating the January 6th insurrection and its causes has capped off its work by recommending the Department of Justice pursue multiple criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his associates. That puts the ball squarely in the justice department’s court; special counsel Jack Smith will ultimately decide if charges are filed.
Boiler ban ditched, but power plant rules coming
Rule would have mandated buildings replace gas boilers with electric ones to cut greenhouse gases. New Jersey still plans to adopt new rules to reduce global warming caused by pollution from power plants but has backed off from a highly contentious provision to require thousands of schools and apartment buildings to eventually replace their heating systems with electric boilers.
Fighting wildfires is a growing expense for New Jersey
An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
Wildfire prevention plan for Pinelands sparks resistance
The New Jersey Pinelands Commission approved a plan in October to cut 2.4 million small trees in order to prevent major wildfires in the Bass River State Forest. Called the Allen and Oswego Road Mitigation and Habitat Restoration Project, the plan has received mixed reactions. New Jersey Pinelands Commissioner Mark...
NJ is closer to allowing public cannabis consumption areas, as local startups hope for bigger opportunities
Dispensary owners and cannabis activists urge state to ensure local players aren’t stymied by high cost of entry to lucrative green market. New Jersey is close to establishing regulations that would allow cannabis retailers and medical cannabis facilities to create public consumption areas. The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC)...
Groups file lawsuit to block Horizon reorganization
Consumer advocates and a labor union have filed an appeal seeking to block a massive reorganization of New Jersey’s largest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. “Those 3.6 million policyholders are the most important factor here and the stakes are incredibly high,” said Maura Collinsgru of New Jersey Citizen Action.
Amid COVID-19 rise, worries grow over booster rates
With coronavirus rates on the rise again and growing pressure on the health care system from influenza and other infectious diseases, experts are concerned that not enough people have received the new COVID-19 booster shot. Just over 17% of eligible New Jersey residents have received the bivalent booster designed to...
Free at-home COVID-19 tests available again
As people prepare to get together with friends and family for the holidays, the White House is warning of a possible COVID-19 winter surge, with infection numbers worsening in the state and nationwide. In New Jersey, 2,500 new confirmed cases were reported on Thursday, 53% above the infection numbers of one month ago and putting a greater strain on health care systems that are in the middle of one of the worst flu seasons in a decade and a wave of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
