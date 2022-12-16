PHOTOS: Wisconsin basketball takes down Lehigh 78-56

Even though the Badgers were down 32-31 at the half, they were able to respond in the second half with a 78-56 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers were able to spread out the ball in this win with four players scoring over 13 points. Wisconsin center Steven Crowl led the Badgers in scoring, finishing the game with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Although they had a slow start, it was still a solid victory for Wisconsin, where they were able to give their bench some minutes late in the game. The Badgers will have over a week until their next matchup against non-conference opponent Grambling State on Dec. 23.

Below are photos from Wisconsin basketball’s 78-56 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks:

