Madison, WI

PHOTOS: Wisconsin basketball takes down Lehigh 78-56

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204ckc_0jkUIUPe00

Even though the Badgers were down 32-31 at the half, they were able to respond in the second half with a 78-56 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers were able to spread out the ball in this win with four players scoring over 13 points. Wisconsin center Steven Crowl led the Badgers in scoring, finishing the game with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Although they had a slow start, it was still a solid victory for Wisconsin, where they were able to give their bench some minutes late in the game. The Badgers will have over a week until their next matchup against non-conference opponent Grambling State on Dec. 23.

Below are photos from Wisconsin basketball’s 78-56 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHWFN_0jkUIUPe00

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JTx0_0jkUIUPe00

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NLC3_0jkUIUPe00

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XA0BZ_0jkUIUPe00

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNrhf_0jkUIUPe00

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Z5GX_0jkUIUPe00

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4iGJ_0jkUIUPe00

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFUtw_0jkUIUPe00

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Basketball: Lehigh at Wisconsin

© Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

