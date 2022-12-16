Read full article on original website
NJ Spotlight News: December 20, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. The measure adds strict concealed-carry rules. Fulop touts downward crime trend, pushes for review of bail reform. Jersey City mayor: Decline...
Op-Ed: Holidays — not the happiest time of year for some friends, family
This is a holiday PSA: You are close to someone, right now, who is struggling with their mental health. It’s the holiday season. Our culture — from our commercials to our movies, our workplaces to our front yards — tells us “it’s the most wonderful time of the year.” In a lot of ways, it is. But in a lot of ways, it’s stressful, cold, sunless and a strain on both our pocketbooks and our mental health.
Booker calls passage of federal ‘Daniel’s Law’ an act of love
It took two years to pass the bill, now headed to the president's desk. It was a warm day in July when an attorney disguised as a FedEx worker rang the doorbell of New Jersey federal Judge Esther Salas, then shot and killed her son, Daniel Anderl, who answered the door. Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl was also shot but survived the attack. It’s led to a debate over whether federal employees should be entitled to more privacy when it comes to their home addresses and contact information. And it ultimately led to Congress passing a bill to protect that privacy, in Daniel’s name.
Push for Medicaid to cover community violence prevention services in NJ
It’s the latest effort by lawmakers to combat gun violence and ease the suffering it brings. New Jersey may soon require community violence prevention services be covered by Medicaid, a help to people who have survived gun violence in their community and are now struggling with the lingering impact of that violence.
More ‘navigators’ help people apply for SNAP benefits
They’re part of a state initiative to give more help to applicants. Community advocates are applauding New Jersey’s initiative to provide more assistance to people applying to its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP. There are now “navigators” in all 21 counties who can help people seeking benefits to successfully complete the application process.
Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy
The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
Fighting wildfires is a growing expense for New Jersey
New Jersey’s bear hunt is over
After a four-day extension, the black bear hunt is officially over in New Jersey. In total, 114 bears were killed, according to state data. The state’s goal was to harvest 20% of the bear population. In the end, the hunt yielded a 7% harvest rate, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
Murphy to sign latest gun-control legislation
Gov. Phil Murphy is poised to sign a gun-control bill that he says will protect residents from the scourge of gun violence. The Senate has given final legislative approval to concealed-carry legislation, despite opposition from Republicans. The bill would strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey and comes in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that made it easier to obtain permits to carry guns.
Can Democrats’ budget ‘Christmas tree’ be cut down to size?
New Jersey lawmakers, nearly all Democrats, added more than $1 billion in spending for favored projects to this year’s state budget, continuing a trend that has grown in recent years — especially with the addition of federal COVID-19 relief money. Now, a Republican state senator says that money...
All eyes on DOJ after Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges
The congressional committee investigating the January 6th insurrection and its causes has capped off its work by recommending the Department of Justice pursue multiple criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his associates. That puts the ball squarely in the justice department’s court; special counsel Jack Smith will ultimately decide if charges are filed.
Solar developers want more time to finish projects
Loss of subsidy means planned rooftop installations might be abandoned. New Jersey solar developers want state regulatory officials to give them more time to finish 199 projects that have been in the pipeline for more than a year. In a petition to the state Board of Public Utilities, 28 developers...
17.2%
Eligible New Jerseyans who have received the updated bivalent booster. While many New Jerseyans believe the COVID-19 pandemic is over, hospitalizations continue to rise. With the rate of transmission at the highest it has been in almost a year, officials are urging residents to get the latest booster. While a majority of people have received the primary series of the vaccine, only 17.2% of those eligible in New Jersey have received the updated bivalent booster.
NJ has distributed a fraction of pandemic housing aid
Reporter Ashley Balcerzak of The Record digs into program’s flawed rollout. Homeowners and renters around the nation who struggled financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic were sent a life raft when the federal American Rescue Plan Act was signed in early 2021. That law included hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at helping people to pay their mortgage or rent.
Cannabis industry advocates applaud progress in NJ
Cannabis industry advocates are applauding its progress in New Jersey. For some businesses, the process of entering the market is taking longer than expected. But Ed DeVeaux, the president of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, said he believes that by not rushing, New Jersey will avoid negative outcomes seen in other parts of the country.
Would presidential primary changes put paid to possible Murphy run?
An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
More wildfires may become a budget issue for NJ
Worsening climate change has led to more severe forest fires, which are costly to put out. As wildfires become more common in the era of worsening climate change, they are also turning into a bigger budget challenge for state governments tasked with putting fires out and trying to prevent them from happening in the first place.
Op-Ed: The next big step in fighting NJ’s ‘forever chemical’ problem
The Legislature is moving ahead on several fronts to overcome the state’s extensive heritage of PFAS pollution. The New Jersey Legislature is poised to be a national leader in addressing the toxic legacy of so-called forever chemicals that threaten the health and safety of families across our state. It’s time for our lawmakers to take action.
NJ mayors share lessons learned from the pandemic
Insights will be recorded by state task force on racial and health disparities. City leaders from around New Jersey met Friday at a roundtable on the COVID-19 pandemic and recalled how they painfully learned to cope with the public health crisis. In 2020, COVID-19 swept quickly through densely populated neighborhoods, taking a disproportionate number of lives among people of color during the pandemic’s major surges.
NJ Senate committee approves measures that target car theft
The bills include harsher penalties, mandatory minimum sentences. Will punishing auto theft as a serious crime actually stop auto theft? That issue was debated in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, as lawmakers considered whether to advance a package of bills that would increase penalties and target those who have been stealing cars. The number of car thefts continues to rise statewide. But some advocates say these thefts are happening because of intense poverty, and want the state to consider alternative intervention methods.
